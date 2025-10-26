Raveena Tandon Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Looks That Captivate And Inspire

8. Classic Mustard Silk Saree: The actress recently stunned in a mustard yellow silk saree, proving that timeless weaves never go out of style. Raveena’s saree features a rich mustard base with contrasting olive green and maroon borders, adding a beautiful play of earthy tones. The saree’s fine texture and soft sheen highlight the craftsmanship of traditional Indian weaving, making it an instant festive favourite. Paired with a solid black blouse, the look strikes a perfect balance between contemporary and traditional. The sleek pairing amplifies the saree’s vibrancy while keeping the overall look crisp and refined. This mustard silk saree is a celebration of Indian elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)