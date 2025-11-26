Thanksgiving 2025: 8 Vegetarian And Vegan Recipes For The Modern Indian Family

Roasted Pumpkin Steak with Herb Butter & Walnut Gremolata: Thick-cut pumpkin steaks are gently roasted until the edges caramelize and the flesh turns buttery-soft while holding its shape. The warm pumpkin is brushed with a fragrant herb butter made with parsley, thyme, and a hint of garlic, allowing it to melt into the natural sweetness of the pumpkin. A vibrant walnut–orange zest gremolata is scattered over the top, adding freshness, acidity, and a festive pop of color. The dish is finished with toasted walnuts for crunch and a drizzle of warm brown butter for richness, delivering a beautifully balanced vegetarian main that feels both rustic and refined, perfect for a Thanksgiving table. (Image Source: Pinterest/ teamtaste)
Sweet Potato & Avocado Chaat Cups: A vibrant Indian-inspired appetizer featuring crisp bite-sized cups generously filled with a mix of roasted sweet potato cubes and creamy avocado. The filling is tossed with chaat masala, fresh lime juice, coriander, and a touch of green chili for a gentle heat. Each cup is topped with jewel-like pomegranate seeds that add brightness and crunch, along with a drizzle of tamarind and mint chutney for sweet–tangy contrast. Finished with micro herbs for texture, these festive chaat cups deliver a perfect balance of sweet, tangy, spicy, and fresh flavors — ideal for entertaining or as a colorful holiday canapé. (Image Source: Pinterest/ sandhyaskitchen)
Stuffed Bell Peppers with Quinoa & Cranberries: Bell peppers are halved and roasted until just tender, then generously filled with a warm, aromatic mixture of fluffy quinoa, toasted almonds, and sweet dried cranberries. The filling is scented with fresh herbs such as parsley, thyme, and a hint of rosemary, creating a wholesome blend of nutty, fruity, and herbaceous notes. As the peppers bake, the flavors meld beautifully—the quinoa absorbs the natural sweetness of the peppers while the cranberries provide bright bursts of acidity. Finished with a sprinkle of toasted nuts and a light drizzle of olive oil, these stuffed peppers make for a colorful, satisfying vegetarian main or side dish that feels both comforting and festive. (Image Source: freepik)
Maple-Glazed Cauliflower Roast: A whole head of cauliflower is gently roasted to achieve a tender interior and beautifully caramelized exterior. It is brushed with a glossy glaze made from pure maple syrup, whole-grain mustard, garlic, smoked paprika, and a touch of lemon, creating a balance of sweet, tangy, and subtly smoky flavors. As it roasts, the glaze forms a golden lacquer that enhances the cauliflower’s natural nuttiness. Finished with a sprinkle of toasted seeds or herbs for texture and freshness, this striking centerpiece offers both simplicity and elegance — a wholesome, flavor-forward vegetarian dish perfect for festive occasions. (Image Source: pexels)
Sweet Potato Pecan/Walnut Halwa (Vegan): A luxurious halwa crafted from slow-cooked sweet potatoes, gently mashed into a velvety base enriched with coconut milk. The warmth of cardamom and the deep, earthy sweetness of jaggery create a beautifully rounded flavor profile. Finished with a generous sprinkle of toasted pecans for a nutty crunch, this halwa is elevated further with a light drizzle of maple syrup, adding a subtle caramel note and a perfect Thanksgiving-inspired touch. (Image Source: Canva)
Jaggery Apple Crisp with Cardamom Oats (Vegan): A comforting classic elevated with the rich, caramel undertones of jaggery. Fresh apples are thinly sliced and gently tossed with warm cinnamon and a hint of aromatic cardamom, allowing the spices to infuse beautifully as they bake. This luscious fruit base is crowned with a rustic crumble made of oats, jaggery, and butter, creating a perfectly crisp, golden topping. Each spoonful brings together tender, spiced apples and a toasted, caramelized oat crust—an irresistible blend of warmth and texture. (Image Source: freepik)
Apple Malpua with Vanilla Rabri (Vegetarian): Delicate mini malpuas enriched with smooth apple purée and a touch of cinnamon are gently fried to achieve crisp edges and a soft, luscious center. The subtle sweetness of the apple pairs beautifully with the warm spice, creating a flavor profile reminiscent of a classic apple pie. Served chilled with a silky vanilla-infused rabri, this dessert offers the nostalgic comfort of apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream—reimagined in an elegant Indian avatar. Each bite brings a balance of warmth, creaminess, and festive indulgence. (Image Source: freepik)
Pear and Saffron Shrikhand Tartlet (Vegetarian): A refined fusion dessert where crisp, buttery tartlet shells cradle a luxurious saffron-infused shrikhand. The yoghurt is delicately strained to achieve a velvety richness, then folded with aromatic saffron threads that lend both color and a gentle floral warmth. (Image Source: freepik)
Inputs By: Chef Babu Nagarajan, Director-Culinary Studies, Indian School of Hospitality (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)