Thanksgiving 2025: 8 Vegetarian And Vegan Recipes For The Modern Indian Family

Stuffed Bell Peppers with Quinoa & Cranberries: Bell peppers are halved and roasted until just tender, then generously filled with a warm, aromatic mixture of fluffy quinoa, toasted almonds, and sweet dried cranberries. The filling is scented with fresh herbs such as parsley, thyme, and a hint of rosemary, creating a wholesome blend of nutty, fruity, and herbaceous notes. As the peppers bake, the flavors meld beautifully—the quinoa absorbs the natural sweetness of the peppers while the cranberries provide bright bursts of acidity. Finished with a sprinkle of toasted nuts and a light drizzle of olive oil, these stuffed peppers make for a colorful, satisfying vegetarian main or side dish that feels both comforting and festive. (Image Source: freepik)