Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar interacted over another breakfast meeting at the latter's residence amid the ongoing power tussle.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's residence for a breakfast meeting amid a speculated power tussle in the state. Siddaramaiah was welcomed by the Deputy CM and his brother and former MP DK Suresh.

The meeting follows another high-level interaction between the two leaders, which was held at Siddaramaiah's Cauvery residence on Noveber 29 morning. 

Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged the stir, saying people have different aspirations and they express them at the right time. "It's a good thing that our leaders are getting together again for breakfast. All we want is a peaceful settlement of whatever has happened over the month or so. As suggested by the high command, they are meeting for the second time. All the issues are settled. It is just reciprocal, nothing else," the Home Minister said.

"Siddaramaiah had called Shivakumar, and now Shivakumar has called Siddaramaiah. It's a nice development. We normally have a CLP meeting, followed by dinner together. Everything is going smoothly. Different people have different aspirations. I don't think it is wrong. Naturally, they express their aspirations when the time comes," he added.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaia had put up a united front after their first breakfast meeting, with the former describing the talks as a  "productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead". However, many viewed it as an attempt to calm the tensions caused due to the struggle within the party.

They addressed the media after the meeting, stressing that there was no confusion between them and that both the leaders have decided to follow whatever decision the party high command takes and resolve any issue.

The internal tussle over the CM post, which is rooted in the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023, seems to have now turned into a full-blown crisis, with the party high command pushing both leaders to meet repeatedly to avoid further tensions. 

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
DK Shivakumar Karnataka SIddaramaiah Karnataka CM CONGRESS
