7 Lehenga Looks Where Priyanka Chopra Redefined Ethereal Elegance

7 Lehenga Looks Where Priyanka Chopra Redefined Ethereal Elegance

From pastels to brocade, discover seven times Priyanka Chopra redefined elegance in breathtaking lehenga looks.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
From pastels to brocade, discover seven times Priyanka Chopra redefined elegance in breathtaking lehenga looks.

Priyanka Chopra Inspired Lehenga Looks

1/7
Ivory Elegance: Priyanka radiates soft glamour in this ivory lehenga textured with delicate embroidery and lace, giving the skirt a dreamy, cloud-like flow. The short-sleeved blouse and ornate dupatta add refined detail, while her choker, bracelets, and maang-tikka bring a regal finish. The fresh floral strings in her hand complete the look with a touch of romance. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Ivory Elegance: Priyanka radiates soft glamour in this ivory lehenga textured with delicate embroidery and lace, giving the skirt a dreamy, cloud-like flow. The short-sleeved blouse and ornate dupatta add refined detail, while her choker, bracelets, and maang-tikka bring a regal finish. The fresh floral strings in her hand complete the look with a touch of romance. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
2/7
Pastel Dream Lehenga: She looks ethereal in this pastel, multi-layered lehenga that swirls gracefully with its soft floral print. The gold-toned embellished blouse adds a regal contrast, paired with a sheer, easy drape of the dupatta. Her statement choker and soft waves enhance the festive, luminous charm under warm fairy-light glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Pastel Dream Lehenga: She looks ethereal in this pastel, multi-layered lehenga that swirls gracefully with its soft floral print. The gold-toned embellished blouse adds a regal contrast, paired with a sheer, easy drape of the dupatta. Her statement choker and soft waves enhance the festive, luminous charm under warm fairy-light glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
3/7
Sunshine Yellow Radiance: Priyanka glows in this vibrant sunshine-yellow lehenga crafted from lightweight fabric that moves with effortless grace. The sequin-embellished strapless blouse adds sparkle, balanced by a minimal sheer dupatta. With statement earrings and soft half-up curls, the look feels youthful, bright, and perfect for daytime celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Sunshine Yellow Radiance: Priyanka glows in this vibrant sunshine-yellow lehenga crafted from lightweight fabric that moves with effortless grace. The sequin-embellished strapless blouse adds sparkle, balanced by a minimal sheer dupatta. With statement earrings and soft half-up curls, the look feels youthful, bright, and perfect for daytime celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
4/7
Royal Navy Brocade: She channels old-world royalty in this deep-navy silk brocade lehenga adorned with detailed gold floral motifs. The strapless corset-style blouse brings a modern edge, complemented by the richly bordered skirt and matching dupatta. Her diamond-and-pearl jewels and classic low bun seal the ensemble with regal sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Royal Navy Brocade: She channels old-world royalty in this deep-navy silk brocade lehenga adorned with detailed gold floral motifs. The strapless corset-style blouse brings a modern edge, complemented by the richly bordered skirt and matching dupatta. Her diamond-and-pearl jewels and classic low bun seal the ensemble with regal sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
5/7
Sequin-Striped Navy Glam: Priyanka embraces bold modern glamour in this navy lehenga drenched in vertical sequins that create a liquid-shine effect. The scalloped sweetheart blouse and one-sided sheer dupatta add structure and effortless drama. Sleek hair and a diamond choker elevate the look into contemporary festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Sequin-Striped Navy Glam: Priyanka embraces bold modern glamour in this navy lehenga drenched in vertical sequins that create a liquid-shine effect. The scalloped sweetheart blouse and one-sided sheer dupatta add structure and effortless drama. Sleek hair and a diamond choker elevate the look into contemporary festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
6/7
Pastel-Green Celestial Glow: She looks resplendent in this pastel-green lehenga featuring dense floral embroidery that deepens into jewel-toned detailing toward the hem. The hand-worked sweetheart blouse and slim waist belt refine her silhouette, while the sheer sparkling dupatta adds an ethereal finish. Her updo and emerald-diamond necklace amplify the luminous, regal aura. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Pastel-Green Celestial Glow: She looks resplendent in this pastel-green lehenga featuring dense floral embroidery that deepens into jewel-toned detailing toward the hem. The hand-worked sweetheart blouse and slim waist belt refine her silhouette, while the sheer sparkling dupatta adds an ethereal finish. Her updo and emerald-diamond necklace amplify the luminous, regal aura. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
7/7
Ethereal Ivory Chikankari: Priyanka redefines subtle luxury in an ivory lehenga adorned with chikankari-style embroidery and soft sequin sheen. The plunging V-neck blouse adds a modern touch, balanced by the airy dupatta sprinkled with delicate butas. Loose waves, a fresh white flower, and statement earrings complete her serene, timeless glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Ethereal Ivory Chikankari: Priyanka redefines subtle luxury in an ivory lehenga adorned with chikankari-style embroidery and soft sequin sheen. The plunging V-neck blouse adds a modern touch, balanced by the airy dupatta sprinkled with delicate butas. Loose waves, a fresh white flower, and statement earrings complete her serene, timeless glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Fashion Celebrity Lehenga Looks Priyanka Chopra Lehenga Priyanka Chopra Ethnic Looks Lehenga Inspiration

Embed widget