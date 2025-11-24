7 Lehenga Looks Where Priyanka Chopra Redefined Ethereal Elegance

Ivory Elegance: Priyanka radiates soft glamour in this ivory lehenga textured with delicate embroidery and lace, giving the skirt a dreamy, cloud-like flow. The short-sleeved blouse and ornate dupatta add refined detail, while her choker, bracelets, and maang-tikka bring a regal finish. The fresh floral strings in her hand complete the look with a touch of romance. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)