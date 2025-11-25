Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Timeless Artisan Threads: Bollywood Divas Approved Kashida Saree Looks To Try

Discover stunning Kashida saree looks inspired by Bollywood divas, featuring rich embroidery, heirloom detailing, and modern styling ideas to elevate your festive wardrobe.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Bollywood Divas Approved Kashida Saree Looks

Kangana dazzled in this ethereal jewel-toned Kashida saree adorned with sequins, crystals, and kundan. The intricate embroidery added a regal charm, perfectly paired with her statement blouse. A sleek bun, jhumkas, and a tiny bindi completed her timeless, traditional look. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Triptii stunned in this cream-and-maroon Kashida saree featuring floral and paisley motifs with rich zardosi and resham detailing along the navy border. Her maroon keyhole blouse with glass sleeves embellished in emeralds added striking contrast. The look blended traditional finesse with modern glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ taruntahiliani)
Ananya wore this deep red Kashida-embroidered saree drenched in intricate floral and geometric threadwork, giving it a true heirloom appeal. The multi-hued border and a heavily embroidered blouse enhanced the artisanal richness. Sleek styling and a statement choker amplified the regal, old-world charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ taruntahiliani)
Kriti radiated festive elegance in this beautifully hand-painted saree highlighted with Kashida, aari, and zardozi embroidery. Subtle sequins, kundan, and crystal accents elevated the drape’s artistry. Soft waves and minimal accessories kept the focus on the exquisite craft. (Image Source: Instagram/ taruntahiliani)
Khushi chose this vibrant Kashida-inspired saree featuring multicoloured aari and zardozi panels with floral motifs and a scalloped border. Her pink embellished blouse with tasselled sleeves added a youthful touch. Layered accessories tied the look together with effortless elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ taruntahiliani)
Vaani embraced this multi-hued paisley Kashida saree enriched with sequins, kundan, and gota-patti work, creating an opulent yet graceful silhouette. The tasselled, intricately embroidered blouse elevated the ensemble. With a sleek bun and minimal jewellery, she let the saree’s craft shine. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Katrina kept it classic in this bright two-toned Kashida saree featuring mirror work, sequins, and signature paisley motifs. The subtle zari, gota, and kundan accents added timeless charm. Paired with a hand-embroidered blouse, her understated styling exuded effortless elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ taruntahiliani)
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Celebrity Ethnic Looks Traditional Sarees Bollywood Style Inspiration Kashida Saree

