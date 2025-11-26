Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleColour Trends For Men In 2025: Shades That Elevate Every Skin Tone

Colour Trends For Men In 2025: Shades That Elevate Every Skin Tone

Men’s fashion 2025 embraces bold colours, earthy tones, and striking shades that enhance every skin tone, offering sharp, versatile, and practical style for the modern man.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Men’s fashion 2025 embraces bold colours, earthy tones, and striking shades that enhance every skin tone, offering sharp, versatile, and practical style for the modern man.

Colour Trends In Men's fashion

1/8
Bold Tones Set The Tone: This is dominated by sharp and modern tones of cobalt and electric blue shades. The bright colors give energy to any outfit and are suitable for men seeking a contemporary look that will make them stand out but still be refined. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Bold Tones Set The Tone: This is dominated by sharp and modern tones of cobalt and electric blue shades. The bright colors give energy to any outfit and are suitable for men seeking a contemporary look that will make them stand out but still be refined. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
2/8
Burgundy And Crimson For Refined Impact: Rich, deep reds are still on-trend: the perfect blend of bold and elegant. Burgundy and crimson raise basic items to the next level, from casual wear to formal wear, adding depth and sophistication that works well with most fabrics. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Burgundy And Crimson For Refined Impact: Rich, deep reds are still on-trend: the perfect blend of bold and elegant. Burgundy and crimson raise basic items to the next level, from casual wear to formal wear, adding depth and sophistication that works well with most fabrics. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
3/8
Earthy Neutrals, Timeless In Their Core: From soft mocha to deep espresso, sand beige, taupe, and brown tones anchor a practical and versatile wardrobe. These natural hues will work easily with most colors and flatter many different skin tones. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Earthy Neutrals, Timeless In Their Core: From soft mocha to deep espresso, sand beige, taupe, and brown tones anchor a practical and versatile wardrobe. These natural hues will work easily with most colors and flatter many different skin tones. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
4/8
Nature-Inspired Greens For Everyday Style: Sage green, olive, and forest-toned greens bring a sense of calm and modern aesthetic to 2025. These colors work exceptionally well with medium to deeper skin tones, creating a refined yet approachable look that could easily be worn every day. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Nature-Inspired Greens For Everyday Style: Sage green, olive, and forest-toned greens bring a sense of calm and modern aesthetic to 2025. These colors work exceptionally well with medium to deeper skin tones, creating a refined yet approachable look that could easily be worn every day. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
5/8
Soft Pastels For Freshness And Youthfulness: Pastels like mint green and lavender introduce a light and refreshing vibe. These shades, in particular, enhance the look of fair skin by offering gentle contrast and are perfect for spring and summer dressing. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Soft Pastels For Freshness And Youthfulness: Pastels like mint green and lavender introduce a light and refreshing vibe. These shades, in particular, enhance the look of fair skin by offering gentle contrast and are perfect for spring and summer dressing. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
6/8
Classic Neutrals That Suit Everyone: Charcoal grey, white, off-white, and black remain universally popular. Navy blue is an exceptionally versatile color that looks equally good on casual and formal shirts. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Classic Neutrals That Suit Everyone: Charcoal grey, white, off-white, and black remain universally popular. Navy blue is an exceptionally versatile color that looks equally good on casual and formal shirts. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
7/8
Color Selection Based On Skin Tone: Fair complexions bring vibrancy through mint and lavender shades, medium skin tones look great with earthy tones like olive and terracotta, and vibrant hues like burgundy, burnt orange, and electric blue are striking for darker skin tones. Neutral skin tones can adapt to most colors with ease. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Color Selection Based On Skin Tone: Fair complexions bring vibrancy through mint and lavender shades, medium skin tones look great with earthy tones like olive and terracotta, and vibrant hues like burgundy, burnt orange, and electric blue are striking for darker skin tones. Neutral skin tones can adapt to most colors with ease. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
8/8
Inputs By: Ravi Gupta Creative Designer and director of Gargee Designer’s (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Ravi Gupta Creative Designer and director of Gargee Designer’s (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Colour Trends Shades For Menswear Men’s Style Trends Men’s Styling Tips Men’s Fashion Tips

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
India
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Cities
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
India
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Giriraj Singh Strong Attack on TMC, Claims Laying the Foundation of Bangladesh
Delhi News: Delhi Police Arrest Murder Accused Mehtab After Shootout
Pakistan News: After Dharmadhwaja Ceremony, Pakistan moves to UN Over 1992 Babri Masjid Demolition Incident
Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Embed widget