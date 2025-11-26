Colour Trends For Men In 2025: Shades That Elevate Every Skin Tone

Bold Tones Set The Tone: This is dominated by sharp and modern tones of cobalt and electric blue shades. The bright colors give energy to any outfit and are suitable for men seeking a contemporary look that will make them stand out but still be refined. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Burgundy And Crimson For Refined Impact: Rich, deep reds are still on-trend: the perfect blend of bold and elegant. Burgundy and crimson raise basic items to the next level, from casual wear to formal wear, adding depth and sophistication that works well with most fabrics. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Earthy Neutrals, Timeless In Their Core: From soft mocha to deep espresso, sand beige, taupe, and brown tones anchor a practical and versatile wardrobe. These natural hues will work easily with most colors and flatter many different skin tones. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Nature-Inspired Greens For Everyday Style: Sage green, olive, and forest-toned greens bring a sense of calm and modern aesthetic to 2025. These colors work exceptionally well with medium to deeper skin tones, creating a refined yet approachable look that could easily be worn every day. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Soft Pastels For Freshness And Youthfulness: Pastels like mint green and lavender introduce a light and refreshing vibe. These shades, in particular, enhance the look of fair skin by offering gentle contrast and are perfect for spring and summer dressing. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Classic Neutrals That Suit Everyone: Charcoal grey, white, off-white, and black remain universally popular. Navy blue is an exceptionally versatile color that looks equally good on casual and formal shirts. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Color Selection Based On Skin Tone: Fair complexions bring vibrancy through mint and lavender shades, medium skin tones look great with earthy tones like olive and terracotta, and vibrant hues like burgundy, burnt orange, and electric blue are striking for darker skin tones. Neutral skin tones can adapt to most colors with ease. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Inputs By: Ravi Gupta Creative Designer and director of Gargee Designer’s (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)