Chennai Metro Halts Midway After Technical Snag, Commuters Forced To Walk Through Tunnel: WATCH

A Chennai Metro train on the Blue Line was briefly disrupted early Tuesday after a technical issue forced it to halt midway in the tunnel, leaving commuters stuck inside.

The train was reportedly stuck inside a tunnel between two metro stations, and a video showed commuters stranded inside in what appeared to have been caused due to power failure.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the incident occurred during early morning operations between High Court Metro Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station.

Following the snag, the Metro staff initiated an immediate evacuation of passengers as a precautionary measure. The commuters were seen walking through the tunnel, holding on to the handrail after being stuck due to the abrupt halt. They were forced to walk to the nearby High Court Metro station, which is around 500 meters away.

The affected train was promptly withdrawn from the line for inspection and maintenance, CMRL said.

CMRL managed to restore normal services by 6:20 AM, ensuring minimal impact on peak-hour commuters.

"Metro train services between Airport and Wimco Nagar Depot on Blue Line have resumed normal operation. Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro to St Thomas Mount on the Green Line are also running as per the Normal Schedule," the Chennai Metro Rail wrote on X.

"We regret the inconvenience caused," it added.

CMRL has stated that further checks are being carried out to prevent the recurrence of such issues.