Airbus Flags Panel Defect On Hundreds Of A320s, Launches Major Inspection Drive

Airbus is preparing for an extensive round of inspections affecting hundreds of its A320 aircraft, after the planemaker identified potential quality discrepancies in structural panels supplied by a third-party manufacturer. The checks come at a critical moment for Airbus, which is racing to meet its delivery commitments for the year.

According to a recent briefing provided to A320 customers, Airbus has identified 628 aircraft containing panels that may be either too thick or too thin due to a manufacturing flaw at supplier Sofitec Aero, based in Seville, Spain, reported Bloomberg.

The affected sections are located on the crown of the aircraft and on either side of the main forward door.

Of the 628 jets flagged:

245 aircraft are on the final assembly line or undergoing pre-delivery checks.

215 are in earlier stages of production.

168 aircraft are already in service worldwide.

While Airbus engineers have assessed that many panels will likely meet the required specifications, the company is taking what it calls a "conservative approach" by inspecting every aircraft potentially affected.

Pressure Mounts as Airbus Chases Delivery Goal

The timing of the inspection campaign is particularly challenging. Airbus is attempting to meet its target of 820 aircraft deliveries this year, a figure that requires an unprecedented 165 deliveries within the next four weeks.

The additional inspections risk slowing down the delivery pipeline at a moment when the company is already facing significant pressure to maintain momentum. The task is complicated further by the absence of serial numbers on the affected parts, which makes tracing defective panels more labour-intensive.

The panel issue also follows closely on the heels of Airbus’s largest-ever software recall. Just last week, more than 6,000 A320-family jets required an urgent software update after the company identified a vulnerability triggered by high levels of solar radiation. Most of the fixes were rolled out over the weekend, helping to avert major operational disruptions.

What the Inspection Process Involves

Airbus is expected to issue detailed inspection guidance in an Alert Operators Transmission later this month. According to the presentation seen by customers, the planemaker believes the flaw does not pose a safety risk for undelivered aircraft. For in-service aircraft, however, the situation is more nuanced.

The company has indicated that even jets with non-conforming panels may still proceed to delivery, provided replacements are scheduled for a future date. For aircraft already in operation, the concern centres on panels that are too thin, particularly in locations where material may have been further removed during past repairs.

Documentation shared during the briefing noted that while the risk of "rapid decompression" is considered remote, it "cannot be excluded" without further assessment.

Supplier Under Spotlight

The affected components were supplied by Sofitec Aero, one of Airbus’s two key suppliers for these structural panels. The company has not publicly commented on the matter yet.

The situation highlights ongoing challenges within the global aerospace supply chain, which continues to struggle with capacity constraints, labour shortages, and stringent post-pandemic quality control demands.

Airbus is not the first manufacturer to confront structural irregularities of this nature. Rival Boeing experienced prolonged delivery halts for its 787 Dreamliner earlier in the decade due to microscopic gaps found in fuselage joints, while Airbus’s own A380 required rework after tiny cracks formed in wing structures.

What This Means for Airlines

The potential impact on airline customers varies. Carriers awaiting new aircraft may see delays to delivery schedules if panels require rework. Operators with affected aircraft already in their fleets may be asked to conduct additional inspections or prepare for future panel replacements.

Airbus has reiterated that safety remains its priority and that it is working closely with regulators and airlines to ensure continuity of operations while maintaining rigorous quality standards.

More clarity is expected later this month once the official inspection directives are issued.