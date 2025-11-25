Mahira Sharma Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Outfits That Define Her Elegant Style

1. Desi Glam In Teal: Mahira Sharma serves a stunning mix of rural charm and high-fashion elegance, making the outfit one of her most memorable style moments. Dressed in a rich teal suit adorned with golden motifs, Mahira looks absolutely gorgeous. The fitted kurti paired with matching churidar enhances her silhouette effortlessly, while the heavily woven golden border on the hem adds a regal ethnic touch. What truly elevates the look is the flowing dupatta caught in motion. With minimal accessories and natural makeup, Mahira lets the outfit and mood speak for themselves. (Image Source: Instagram/@mahirasharma)