HomeSportsIPLGlenn Maxwell Shocks Fans, Pulls Out Of IPL 2026 Auction

Glenn Maxwell Shocks Fans, Pulls Out Of IPL 2026 Auction

Australian IPL veteran Glenn Maxwell has decided to pull out of IPL 2026, as revealed by a statement on his official Instagram account.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Australia's Glenn Maxwell has decided to pull out of IPL 2026. The all-rounder has represented various franchises across his 13-year career in the tournament.

Maxwell took to Instagram and released an official statement revealing that he will not be putting his name up for the upcoming IPL Mini Auction.

“After many unforgettable seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big call, and one I make with a lot of gratitude for everything this league has given me,”.

“The IPL has helped shape me as a cricketer and as a person. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, represent incredible franchises, and perform in front of fans whose passion is unmatched. The memories, the challenges, and the energy of India will stay with me forever."

“Thank you for all your support over the years, hopefully see you soon. Cheers Maxi.”

He last played for the Punjab Kings, reaching the IPL 2025 final, which the team lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), another franchise that Maxwell once represented.

Glenn Maxwell IPL Career Stats

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Glenn Maxwell (@gmaxi_32)

Maxwell debuted in the IPL all the way back in 2012 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), but only got to play 2 games, in which he scored a total of 6 runs.

He joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) next year, winning the title with them, scoring 36 runs in 3 matches.

In 2014, Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and that turned out to be his best season. Playing 16 matches for the franchise, he scored 552 runs, and became a star.

The Aussie, since then, has had stints at RCB, and last played in the tournament, as mentioned earlier, for Punjab. 

In over 141 matches across his IPL career, Glenn Maxwell has scored 2,819 runs and also taken 41 wickets.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
