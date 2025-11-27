Year Ender 2025: Bollywood Actors' Red Carpet Moments That Stole The Spotlight

Aishwarya Rai’s return to Cannes was marked by a magnificent ivory Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra, shimmering with handwoven rose gold and silver threads. Styled with a gold-and-silver zardozi tissue dupatta forming a stunning train, her look was pure royalty. The showstopper was her heirloom necklace, over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds. (Image Source: Instagram/ aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)
Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala debut was a regal homage to Patiala’s Maharaja Bhupinder Singh. Wearing an ivory sherwani-inspired suit by Prabal Gurung, he elevated the look with a gold-embroidered cape featuring Punjab’s map and Gurmukhi alphabets. His turban completed the majestic Sikh maharaja aesthetic. The ensemble wasn’t just fashion, it was cultural representation on the world’s biggest runway. (Image Source: Instagram/ diljitdosanjh)
Aditi Rao Hydari captivated the red carpet with a fiery red Raw Mango saree paired with a simple sleeveless blouse. Her minimal styling—classic choker, traditional earrings, and her signature makeup, kept the look timeless. The vermillion in her hair parting and red bindi added cultural depth and emotional resonance. Aditi’s appearance reminded audiences of the beauty of pure, understated Indian elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Shah Rukh Khan made a commanding first appearance at the Met Gala 2025 in a custom black Sabyasachi suit that radiated understated luxury. The highlight was his dramatic layered jewellery, featuring bold gold chains and an oversized 'K' pendant symbolising 'King Khan.' His look blended classic tailoring with a statement-making personal touch. SRK’s debut reminded the world why he remains India’s ultimate style icon. (Image Source: Instagram/ sabyasachiofficial)
Nitanshi Goel’s ivory saree look at the India Pavilion paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Bollywood actresses. Her hair was adorned with pins bearing the faces of icons like Madhubala and Rekha, making her appearance deeply symbolic and culturally rich. The handcrafted pearl-and-bead blouse added vintage charm inspired by Indian heirloom artistry. With minimal accessories, Nitanshi celebrated Indian cinema and craftsmanship with quiet elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ nitanshigoel
Kiara Advani’s Met Gala debut became an empowering celebration of motherhood. Wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta black gown with an antique gold-plated breastplate adorned with ghungroos and crystals, she blended Indian elements with futuristic design. A gold-plated heart placed on her baby bump, connected by a chain symbolising the umbilical cord, made the moment unforgettable. (Image Source: Instagram/ kiaraaliaadvani)
Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes 2025 appearances showcased how jewellery can narrate a personal story. Her standout look, the blush pink Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, honoured her mother Sridevi. The centrepiece was a 22-carat diamond necklace by Amarillo, designed to be worn as either a choker or classic neckpiece, paired with matching diamond studs. Janhvi’s styling blended heritage, emotion, and luxury, making her red carpet presence deeply evocative. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Alia Bhatt created history at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 by wearing Gucci’s first-ever saree, an exquisite piece custom-designed for her. The drape featured the brand’s iconic monogram embellished with Swarovski crystals and styled without pleats for a modern global edge. Paired with a plunging neckline blouse, the look merged Indian elegance with high-fashion innovation. Styled by Rhea Kapoor with minimal jewellery, Alia delivered one of the most talked-about red carpet moments. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
