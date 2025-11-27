Year Ender 2025: Bollywood Actors' Red Carpet Moments That Stole The Spotlight

Alia Bhatt created history at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 by wearing Gucci’s first-ever saree, an exquisite piece custom-designed for her. The drape featured the brand’s iconic monogram embellished with Swarovski crystals and styled without pleats for a modern global edge. Paired with a plunging neckline blouse, the look merged Indian elegance with high-fashion innovation. Styled by Rhea Kapoor with minimal jewellery, Alia delivered one of the most talked-about red carpet moments. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)