'Dystopian Tool To Monitor Every Indian': Oppn Slams Centre's Sanchar Saathi App Order

A political storm has intensified after the Centre directed all mobile phone manufacturers to preinstall the Sanchar Saathi app on every device produced or imported in India. The government has defended the decision as a necessary shield against cybercrime, while Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have condemned the mandate as an encroachment on privacy and a dangerous drift towards state surveillance. They have demanded that the order be scrapped without delay.

What Is Sanchar Saathi?

Sanchar Saathi, developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is a digital security platform available via app and web portal. Among its most significant offerings is Chakshu, a feature that enables citizens to flag suspected cyber fraud, phishing links, fraudulent communications, and commercial spam.



The app also supports reporting of malware pushed through SMS, RCS, iMessage, and widely used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram. According to the government, these tools help curb the misuse of telecom infrastructure for financial crimes.

Government Cites Cybersecurity, Opposition Flags Surveillance

The directive, issued under the telecom cybersecurity rules notified on October 22, has been justified by the DoT as a move grounded in the Telecommunications Act. Officials argue that preinstallation will expand access to anti-fraud tools and streamline the recovery of lost or stolen devices. But critics argue that the mandate risks turning smartphones into instruments of monitoring under the guise of security.

Taking to X, Venugopal said, "A pre-loaded government app that cannot be uninstalled is a dystopian tool to monitor every Indian. It is a means to watch over every movement, interaction and decision of each citizen. This is part of the long series of relentless assaults on the Constitutional Rights of Indian citizens and will not be allowed to continue."

Manufacturers have expressed frustration over the sudden directive, noting that it was introduced without stakeholder consultations. Industry executives describe the order as regulatory overreach and point out that manufacturers have previously resisted similar proposals to preload government applications. The 90-day compliance window, they say, will necessitate coordination with global product teams and could add to production costs, especially for multinational brands.

Privacy Questions Fuel Technology Sector Anxiety

The controversy has deepened amid unanswered questions about data usage, storage practices, and whether users will be able to remove the app from their devices. Industry representatives caution that mandating system-level apps without clear transparency norms could undermine user trust. With the government shifting from a voluntary model to compulsory installation, tech firms fear a precedent that could reshape the smartphone ecosystem in India.