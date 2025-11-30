Raashii Khanna Birthday Special: A Look At 8 Stunning Looks Of The Actress

7. ⁠Full Glam In Purple Sequin Saree: Raashii Khanna delivers a jaw-dropping glam moment in this midnight purple sequin saree, proving once again why she’s one of the most stylish divas in the industry. The rich, jewel-toned purple drape, completely embellished with shimmering sequins, creates a dramatic look. The scalloped border adds a delicate, feminine edge to the otherwise bold saree, while the fitted silk-finish sleeveless blouse enhances her silhouette and keeps the overall look sleek and modern. Raashii keeps her glam soft and sultry with loose waves, subtle contour, and statement earrings, striking the ideal balance between sophistication and allure. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)