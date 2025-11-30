Raashii Khanna Birthday Special: A Look At 8 Stunning Looks Of The Actress

1. Gold Embellished Saree: In this breathtaking look, the actress drapes herself in a stunning gold saree with delicate embroidered detailing, exuding an old-world charm that feels straight out of a royal portrait. The soft gold palette, paired with intricate threadwork, adds a regal sheen that instantly elevates the entire ensemble. The saree is styled with a matching gold blouse featuring a subtle shimmer, perfectly complementing the rich fabric. The dramatic earrings and stacked bangles complete the look, creating a blend of timeless beauty and contemporary glam. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)
2. Royal Strapless Lehenga: Raashii Khanna delivers pure regal glam in this breathtaking royal coloured strapless lehenga. The rich jewel-tone hue instantly commands attention, while the delicate gold embroidery across the bodice and skirt adds a luxurious, vintage charm reminiscent of royal couture. The structured, corset-style top highlights Raashii’s silhouette beautifully, giving the outfit a bold yet elegant edge. Paired with a matching embroidered dupatta draped effortlessly over her arms, the ensemble blends the richness of Indian craftsmanship with the sophistication of Western-inspired couture. To complete the attire, Raashii has added a dazzling choker necklace. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)
3. Pastel Floral Saree: Raashii Khanna brings the delicate beauty of spring to life in this dreamy pastel pink printed saree. The saree features intricate floral motifs in soothing hues, creating a romantic, feminine aesthetic that feels perfect for daytime celebrations, festive brunches, or intimate wedding functions. The standout element of the look is the matching sleeveless blouse with the same floral print, giving the entire outfit a cohesive, modern appeal. The subtle embroidery along the saree border adds a touch of elegance without overpowering its breezy, youthful feel. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)
4. Vibrant Pink Embroidered Kurta: Raashii Khanna turns a simple moment into a stunning style statement with this vibrant hot-pink kurta set, radiating charm, colour and effortless elegance. The outfit instantly stands out with its rich pink hue, beautifully contrasted by delicate gold and white embroidered motifs along the neckline, sleeves, and hem. The flowy kurta paired with matching pink bottoms creates a clean, graceful silhouette, making this look perfect for casual celebrations, festive get-togethers, or elegant daytime outings. Raashii styles the ensemble with statement silver jhumkas and soft, natural makeup, letting the outfit’s bold colour take centre stage. The traditional juttis complete the outfit beautifully, grounding it in classic Indian charm while keeping the overall aesthetic chic and comfortable. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)
5. Pastel Peach And Sage Green Look: Raashii Khanna serves pure elegance in this breathtaking pastel peach and sage green saree, creating a look that’s soft, serene and impossibly graceful. The lightweight sheer drape flows beautifully, giving the outfit a dreamy, almost poetic feel. The highlight of the look is the sage green blouse, adorned with intricate floral embroidery along the neckline and sleeves. The delicate craftsmanship enhances the saree’s understated charm, while the V-neck silhouette adds a modern, feminine touch. Raashii completes the look with statement earrings, stacked bangles and a neatly tied bun, letting her natural glow shine through. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)
6. Regal Red Bandhani Lehenga: Raashii Khanna looks breathtakingly regal in this rich red traditional ensemble, blending classic craftsmanship with festive grandeur. The outfit, drenched in deep shades of crimson, features a striking mix of bandhani-inspired patterns, intricate embroidery, and vibrant multicoloured detailing. The fitted bodice with half sleeves is adorned with heavy embellishments that add texture and brilliance, while the flowing skirt brings graceful movement to the look. The multi-hued panel on the dupatta injects a burst of green, mustard, and orange, beautifully breaking the monotone red and elevating the overall aesthetic. Raashii complements the ensemble with traditional jhumkas, red bangles, gold kadas, and a sleek bun decorated with fresh red flowers. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)
7. Full Glam In Purple Sequin Saree: Raashii Khanna delivers a jaw-dropping glam moment in this midnight purple sequin saree, proving once again why she’s one of the most stylish divas in the industry. The rich, jewel-toned purple drape, completely embellished with shimmering sequins, creates a dramatic look. The scalloped border adds a delicate, feminine edge to the otherwise bold saree, while the fitted silk-finish sleeveless blouse enhances her silhouette and keeps the overall look sleek and modern. Raashii keeps her glam soft and sultry with loose waves, subtle contour, and statement earrings, striking the ideal balance between sophistication and allure. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)
8. Floral Corset Look: Raashii Khanna steps straight out of a couture dream in this pastel floral corset ensemble. She serves the perfect blend of elegance, softness, and high-fashion drama. The standout element is the heavily embellished corset blouse, crafted with intricate beadwork, soft shimmer, and a sculpted silhouette that highlights her frame. Paired with a flowy, watercolour-inspired floral drape in muted lavender, dusty rose, and soft gold hues, the saree creates a romantic, painterly effect. Raashii elevates the outfit with statement jewellery, a chunky sculptural choker and a bold bracelet that instantly give the ensemble a luxe, editorial touch. (Image Source: Instagram/@raashiisheaven)
Published at : 30 Nov 2025 04:13 PM (IST)