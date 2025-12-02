Senior BJP Leader Prem Kumar Elected Unopposed As Bihar Assembly Speaker

The political landscape in Bihar witnessed a significant development on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Prem Kumar was elected unopposed as the new Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He took the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who accompanied him to the Speaker’s chair.

Prem Kumar had filed his nomination for the post on Monday, December 1. Notably, no opposition candidate entered the contest, leading to his uncontested election. His elevation is seen as politically crucial for the BJP amid the state’s newly altered power dynamics.

Following the recent Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its coalition partner, the Janata Dal (United), secured 85 seats. Traditionally, in previous Mahagathbandhan governments, the JD(U) held a dominant “elder brother” position. However, the latest electoral arithmetic has shifted influence toward the BJP. With the Speaker’s post now under its control, the party’s stature within the coalition has strengthened further.

BJP Consolidates Key Positions

While Nitish Kumar continues as Chief Minister, several major positions in the government are now held by the BJP. The state’s two Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, belong to the BJP. The Home Department is also under the party’s charge, and the addition of the Speaker’s office further reinforces its influence in administrative and legislative affairs.

Political observers note that these developments signal the BJP’s decisive role within the current government. Control over legislative proceedings and influence on policy priorities are expected to bolster the party’s strategic positioning in the state.

The absence of an opposing nominee indicates that political parties across the aisle had reached a consensus on Prem Kumar’s candidature. Formally declared elected on Tuesday, he brings extensive experience to the position as a nine-term legislator. Known for his calm demeanor and balanced approach, he is regarded as one of the senior-most and seasoned leaders in Bihar politics.

With the Speaker’s office now aligned with the BJP, the party’s legislative strength and administrative control have deepened. Analysts suggest that the BJP appears to be assuming the “elder brother” role in the current coalition, a significant departure from past political equations. This shift is expected to influence emerging alliances and political strategies in the coming months.