HomeCitiesIndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat

IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight made an emergency landing after a bomb threat. The plane landed at the Mumbai Airport.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
