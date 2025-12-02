Explorer
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight made an emergency landing after a bomb threat. The plane landed at the Mumbai Airport.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
