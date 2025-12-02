Rawalpindi On Alert: Section 144 Imposed As PTI Plans Protests Amid Imran Khan Death Rumours

Authorities in Rawalpindi have tightened security across the district by enforcing Section 144 for three days, a move triggered by swelling rumours surrounding the health and safety of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The restrictions come at a time when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gearing up for demonstrations demanding access to its jailed founder.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, places an extensive ban on public gatherings from December 1 to 3 under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, as per a report on NDTV. The directive specifically prohibits rallies, sit-ins, jalsas, dharnas, processions and demonstrations involving five or more individuals. It also outlaws carrying weapons, batons, ball bearings, sling shots, petrol bombs, improvised explosives and other objects that could potentially be used for violence. Display of arms—except by law enforcement—along with hate speech, pillion riding and the use of loudspeakers are similarly restricted.

Comprehensive Security Clampdown

The administration has warned that any effort to remove police barricades or interfere with crowd-control measures will be considered a violation of the emergency order. Citing an “imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi,” the directive stresses that such steps are vital to prevent disturbances and ensure “public safety, security, peace, and tranquility.”

PTI’s Push For Access To Imran Khan

Imran Khan, once celebrated for leading Pakistan to a cricket World Cup victory, has been incarcerated since August 2023 following convictions he maintains are politically driven. Held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan has reportedly been denied family visitation for more than a month. His relatives have pressed authorities for proof that he is safe and well.

Political Mobilisation Continues

Despite the restrictions, PTI leaders have announced plans to move forward with demonstrations. On December 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi stated that party leaders would head to Adiala Jail after a protest outside the Islamabad High Court, as reported by News18. Their aim, he said, is to express solidarity with Khan’s sisters and seek a meeting with the imprisoned leader.