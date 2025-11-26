Arjun Rampal Birthday Special 2025: 8 Most Dashing Looks Of The Bollywood Star

1. White Tee And Chelsea Boots Combo: Arjun Rampal delivers a masterclass in minimalism, proving that you don’t need loud logos to make a deafening style statement. He pairs a crisp, pristine white crew-neck T-shirt with dark, textured trousers that lean into an earthy, olive-charcoal palette. He anchors the look with a pair of rugged brown leather Chelsea boots, instantly elevating a casual home outfit into something suave and intentional. He accessorised his look with a classic watch, a few rings, and sunglasses, keeping the look minimal but Impactful. (Image Source: Instagram/@facemag.in)
2. Sharp Grey Suit: Arjun Rampal once again proves that minimalist menswear can make maximum impact. He wore a sleek grey suit that blends boardroom polish with effortless celebrity charm. The actor wears a tailored light-grey suit, featuring a structured blazer and straight-cut trousers that offer a crisp, modern silhouette. He completes the look with white sneakers, keeping comfort front and center while still maintaining a polished vibe. The sneakers add a sporty energy, making the entire ensemble feel stylish yet grounded. (Image Source: Instagram/@rampal72)
3. Nehru Jacket Meets Striped Trousers: This striking ensemble is a powerful example of how contemporary Indian menswear can blend tradition, texture, and bold character with effortless finesse. Arjun Rampal steps in wearing a rich burgundy velvet Nehru jacket, instantly commanding attention with its luxurious sheen and quilted detailing. Underneath, the look is grounded with a cream kurta-style shirt, featuring minimal buttons and a clean, streamlined silhouette. What truly sets the look apart is the choice of pinstriped trousers. Sleek, vertical stripes introduce a contemporary twist, adding movement and contrast while breaking away from the usual kurta–pyjama pairing. (Image Source: Pinterest/Xx13mera7xx)
4. Denim-On-Denim Look: This look is pure retro-cool. Arjun Rampal wears a navy overshirt, styled open for a relaxed, masculine vibe. The utility pockets and structured silhouette add a touch of sharpness. Underneath, a classic white ribbed tank brings in that timeless, fuss-free energy. Paired with easy, light-wash straight-fit denim, the look channels a throwback charm reminiscent of vintage rockstar style. The accessories take this fit to the next level. A studded leather belt, layered necklaces, stacked rings, and casual bracelets add rugged character without overwhelming the ensemble. (Image Source: Pinterest/devm85384)
5. Earth-Tone Kurta Set: The actor wore an elegant earth-tone kurta set, proving how neutral palettes can still make a strong statement. The ensemble features a textured brown longline kurta layered over a matching draped inner piece, adding depth and fluidity to the silhouette. The muted buttons, soft structure, and clean fall of the fabric give the outfit a refined, contemporary edge. Paired with crisp white churidar pants, the look achieves a balanced contrast that feels festive yet minimal. He completes the outfit with classic brown embroidered juttis, adding just the right touch of traditional charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@rampal72)
6. Overcoat And Turtleneck Combo: Arjun Rampal delivered a masterclass in monotone layering that perfectly bridges the gap between comfort and high fashion. His look featured a structured, oversized coat draped over a turtleneck, instantly elevating the actor’s rustic style. He paired his heavy knitwear with relaxed fit trousers. The ensemble proves that celebrity street style doesn't always need to be loud to make a statement. It’s a look that’s ideal for the winter wardrobe. (Image Source: Instagram/@rampal72)
7. Royal-Casual Style: This look delivers the perfect balance of relaxed silhouettes, Rajasthan-inspired aesthetics, and modern masculine style. The actor wears a vintage-inspired floral shirt featuring deep navy tones and warm earthy prints, instantly adding a touch of personality and old-world charm. The half-sleeve shirt, left slightly unbuttoned, creates a breezy, effortless vibe that works beautifully against the royal backdrop. He pairs the printed shirt with high-waisted cream pleated trousers. The structured pleats and relaxed fit give the look a fashion-forward edge, proving that menswear can be both comfortable and sharply stylish. To finish the ensemble with impact, he opts for black lace-up boots, injecting ruggedness and grounding the sophisticated palette with a strong, contemporary twist. (Image Source: Instagram/@rampal72)
8. Retro Vibes In Classic Wear: This striking editorial look blends timeless formal menswear with the raw, nostalgic charm of an old-school Mumbai cafe. Arjun Rampal wears a sleek grey tailored suit, the kind that instantly signals power dressing with a polished, modern edge. The suit features a slim-cut blazer and straight trousers, designed to elongate the frame. Paired with a crisp white shirt and a deep burgundy tie, the outfit channels boardroom confidence with a hint of old-world sophistication. Finishing touches like black formal loafers, neatly styled hair, and subtle statement rings infuse personality without overpowering the suit’s classic appeal. (Image Source: Pinterest/SinhaShipra30)
