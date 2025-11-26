Arjun Rampal Birthday Special 2025: 8 Most Dashing Looks Of The Bollywood Star

7. ⁠Royal-Casual Style: This look delivers the perfect balance of relaxed silhouettes, Rajasthan-inspired aesthetics, and modern masculine style. The actor wears a vintage-inspired floral shirt featuring deep navy tones and warm earthy prints, instantly adding a touch of personality and old-world charm. The half-sleeve shirt, left slightly unbuttoned, creates a breezy, effortless vibe that works beautifully against the royal backdrop. He pairs the printed shirt with high-waisted cream pleated trousers. The structured pleats and relaxed fit give the look a fashion-forward edge, proving that menswear can be both comfortable and sharply stylish. To finish the ensemble with impact, he opts for black lace-up boots, injecting ruggedness and grounding the sophisticated palette with a strong, contemporary twist. (Image Source: Instagram/@rampal72)