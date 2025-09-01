8 Casual Bollywood Outfits You Can Copy For Everyday Chic

1. Sonam Bajwa: In this stunning off-duty style, Sonam Bajwa channels effortless chic with an oversized striped shirt tucked neatly into high-waisted denim jeans. The brown leather belt and classic knee-length riding boots add a rustic charm, making her look perfect for a day outdoors yet stylish enough for a brunch outing. This fit proves that that you don’t need bold accessories or heavy glam to stand out. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonambajwa)
2. Sonam Kapoor: Sonam redefined power dressing in a jaw-dropping white outfit. She wore a sleek, structured fit that featured a uniquely sculpted neckline and a sharp, clean silhouette. The magic of this outfit lies in its simplicity. Sonam completed the look with minimal accessories, opting for delicate stud earrings and a few rings. The focus of this outfit is the monochromatic palette and modern silhouette. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)
3. Sara Ali Khan: This simple yet sophisticated black co-ord set is a prime example of Sara Ali Khan’s signature everyday chic aesthetic. The outfit, a chic co-ord set, featured a relaxed-fit, denim top with an asymmetrical neckline, and wide-leg pants. This black co-ord set is a true wardrobe staple. It's the perfect uniform for those days when you want to look polished and stylish without sacrificing a single ounce of comfort. (Image Source: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)
4. Athiya Shetty: Denim on denim has always been a bold fashion choice. Athiya Shetty proves just how effortlessly chic it can look. Her casual yet edgy outfit features a two-tone denim shirt styled with patchwork wide-leg jeans, creating a modern twist on the classic Canadian tuxedo. The slightly unbuttoned shirt adds a touch of laid-back glam, while pointed-toe heels elevate the ensemble. The relaxed denim fit keeps it wearable, while the statement patchwork and styling give it runway vibes. (Image Source: Instagram/@athiyashetty)
5. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor can turn heads in a dramatic gown, it's her casual, everyday style that truly resonates with the Gen-Z crowd. This stunning floral dress is the perfect example of her fresh, modern aesthetic. To complete the airy, summer-ready vibe, Janhvi kept her styling clean and simple. She chose classic white heels and accessorised with minimal jewellery. This floral dress proves that you don't need a heavy, complicated outfit to look chic and stylish. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
6. Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday wore a stunning black midi dress that featured a tiered, ruffled skirt and a chic V-neckline with delicate gold trim. The long sleeves and graceful silhouette gave the dress a classic, timeless feel, while the layered tiers added a playful, contemporary touch. She kept the styling sleek and simple, allowing the dress to be the star. She paired the look with elegant black heels and a sophisticated sling bag. By choosing a classic silhouette and styling it with simplicity, you can create a look that is both sophisticated and perfectly suited for your everyday chic. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
7. Karisma Kapoor: This black and white striped co-ord set is the ultimate blueprint for a look that's comfortable, stylish, and perfect for any day of the week. The ensemble consisted of a loose-fitting, full-sleeved button-down shirt and matching straight-cut pants, creating a relaxed yet polished silhouette. She finished the ensemble with a pair of stylish sunglasses and classic earrings. It’s the ultimate inspiration for anyone who wants to look effortlessly chic without trying too hard. (Image Source: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)
8. Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor has quickly become a fashion force, captivating a new generation with her effortlessly cool, Gen-Z style. This stunning floral co-ord set is a perfect example, proving that you can look both chic and carefree at the same time. It's the perfect look to copy for any casual outing. She channels pure vacation chic in this pastel floral co-ord set. The ensemble features a whimsical peasant-style top with a lace-up front and a flattering sweetheart neckline, perfectly paired with a matching midi-length skirt. This floral co-ord set is a dream for anyone who loves a fuss-free yet stylish outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@khushikapoor)
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)