8 Casual Bollywood Outfits You Can Copy For Everyday Chic

8. Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor has quickly become a fashion force, captivating a new generation with her effortlessly cool, Gen-Z style. This stunning floral co-ord set is a perfect example, proving that you can look both chic and carefree at the same time. It's the perfect look to copy for any casual outing. She channels pure vacation chic in this pastel floral co-ord set. The ensemble features a whimsical peasant-style top with a lace-up front and a flattering sweetheart neckline, perfectly paired with a matching midi-length skirt. This floral co-ord set is a dream for anyone who loves a fuss-free yet stylish outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@khushikapoor)