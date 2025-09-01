Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle8 Casual Bollywood Outfits You Can Copy For Everyday Chic

8 Casual Bollywood Outfits You Can Copy For Everyday Chic

Check out 8 stylish Bollywood-inspired casual outfits perfect for everyday wear. Get tips on recreating these looks for a chic and effortless style statement.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Check out 8 stylish Bollywood-inspired casual outfits perfect for everyday wear. Get tips on recreating these looks for a chic and effortless style statement.

Recreate these 8 Bollywood-inspired casual outfits for a chic and effortless everyday look.

1/8
1. Sonam Bajwa: In this stunning off-duty style, Sonam Bajwa channels effortless chic with an oversized striped shirt tucked neatly into high-waisted denim jeans. The brown leather belt and classic knee-length riding boots add a rustic charm, making her look perfect for a day outdoors yet stylish enough for a brunch outing. This fit proves that that you don’t need bold accessories or heavy glam to stand out. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonambajwa)
1. Sonam Bajwa: In this stunning off-duty style, Sonam Bajwa channels effortless chic with an oversized striped shirt tucked neatly into high-waisted denim jeans. The brown leather belt and classic knee-length riding boots add a rustic charm, making her look perfect for a day outdoors yet stylish enough for a brunch outing. This fit proves that that you don’t need bold accessories or heavy glam to stand out. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonambajwa)
2/8
2. Sonam Kapoor: Sonam redefined power dressing in a jaw-dropping white outfit. She wore a sleek, structured fit that featured a uniquely sculpted neckline and a sharp, clean silhouette. The magic of this outfit lies in its simplicity. Sonam completed the look with minimal accessories, opting for delicate stud earrings and a few rings. The focus of this outfit is the monochromatic palette and modern silhouette. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)
2. Sonam Kapoor: Sonam redefined power dressing in a jaw-dropping white outfit. She wore a sleek, structured fit that featured a uniquely sculpted neckline and a sharp, clean silhouette. The magic of this outfit lies in its simplicity. Sonam completed the look with minimal accessories, opting for delicate stud earrings and a few rings. The focus of this outfit is the monochromatic palette and modern silhouette. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)
3/8
3. Sara Ali Khan: This simple yet sophisticated black co-ord set is a prime example of Sara Ali Khan’s signature everyday chic aesthetic. The outfit, a chic co-ord set, featured a relaxed-fit, denim top with an asymmetrical neckline, and wide-leg pants. This black co-ord set is a true wardrobe staple. It's the perfect uniform for those days when you want to look polished and stylish without sacrificing a single ounce of comfort. (Image Source: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)
3. Sara Ali Khan: This simple yet sophisticated black co-ord set is a prime example of Sara Ali Khan’s signature everyday chic aesthetic. The outfit, a chic co-ord set, featured a relaxed-fit, denim top with an asymmetrical neckline, and wide-leg pants. This black co-ord set is a true wardrobe staple. It's the perfect uniform for those days when you want to look polished and stylish without sacrificing a single ounce of comfort. (Image Source: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)
4/8
4. Athiya Shetty: Denim on denim has always been a bold fashion choice. Athiya Shetty proves just how effortlessly chic it can look. Her casual yet edgy outfit features a two-tone denim shirt styled with patchwork wide-leg jeans, creating a modern twist on the classic Canadian tuxedo. The slightly unbuttoned shirt adds a touch of laid-back glam, while pointed-toe heels elevate the ensemble. The relaxed denim fit keeps it wearable, while the statement patchwork and styling give it runway vibes. (Image Source: Instagram/@athiyashetty)
4. Athiya Shetty: Denim on denim has always been a bold fashion choice. Athiya Shetty proves just how effortlessly chic it can look. Her casual yet edgy outfit features a two-tone denim shirt styled with patchwork wide-leg jeans, creating a modern twist on the classic Canadian tuxedo. The slightly unbuttoned shirt adds a touch of laid-back glam, while pointed-toe heels elevate the ensemble. The relaxed denim fit keeps it wearable, while the statement patchwork and styling give it runway vibes. (Image Source: Instagram/@athiyashetty)
5/8
5. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor can turn heads in a dramatic gown, it's her casual, everyday style that truly resonates with the Gen-Z crowd. This stunning floral dress is the perfect example of her fresh, modern aesthetic. To complete the airy, summer-ready vibe, Janhvi kept her styling clean and simple. She chose classic white heels and accessorised with minimal jewellery. This floral dress proves that you don't need a heavy, complicated outfit to look chic and stylish. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
5. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor can turn heads in a dramatic gown, it's her casual, everyday style that truly resonates with the Gen-Z crowd. This stunning floral dress is the perfect example of her fresh, modern aesthetic. To complete the airy, summer-ready vibe, Janhvi kept her styling clean and simple. She chose classic white heels and accessorised with minimal jewellery. This floral dress proves that you don't need a heavy, complicated outfit to look chic and stylish. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
6/8
6. Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday wore a stunning black midi dress that featured a tiered, ruffled skirt and a chic V-neckline with delicate gold trim. The long sleeves and graceful silhouette gave the dress a classic, timeless feel, while the layered tiers added a playful, contemporary touch. She kept the styling sleek and simple, allowing the dress to be the star. She paired the look with elegant black heels and a sophisticated sling bag. By choosing a classic silhouette and styling it with simplicity, you can create a look that is both sophisticated and perfectly suited for your everyday chic. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
6. Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday wore a stunning black midi dress that featured a tiered, ruffled skirt and a chic V-neckline with delicate gold trim. The long sleeves and graceful silhouette gave the dress a classic, timeless feel, while the layered tiers added a playful, contemporary touch. She kept the styling sleek and simple, allowing the dress to be the star. She paired the look with elegant black heels and a sophisticated sling bag. By choosing a classic silhouette and styling it with simplicity, you can create a look that is both sophisticated and perfectly suited for your everyday chic. (Image Source: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
7/8
7. ⁠Karisma Kapoor: This black and white striped co-ord set is the ultimate blueprint for a look that's comfortable, stylish, and perfect for any day of the week. The ensemble consisted of a loose-fitting, full-sleeved button-down shirt and matching straight-cut pants, creating a relaxed yet polished silhouette. She finished the ensemble with a pair of stylish sunglasses and classic earrings. It’s the ultimate inspiration for anyone who wants to look effortlessly chic without trying too hard. (Image Source: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)
7. ⁠Karisma Kapoor: This black and white striped co-ord set is the ultimate blueprint for a look that's comfortable, stylish, and perfect for any day of the week. The ensemble consisted of a loose-fitting, full-sleeved button-down shirt and matching straight-cut pants, creating a relaxed yet polished silhouette. She finished the ensemble with a pair of stylish sunglasses and classic earrings. It’s the ultimate inspiration for anyone who wants to look effortlessly chic without trying too hard. (Image Source: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)
8/8
8. Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor has quickly become a fashion force, captivating a new generation with her effortlessly cool, Gen-Z style. This stunning floral co-ord set is a perfect example, proving that you can look both chic and carefree at the same time. It's the perfect look to copy for any casual outing. She channels pure vacation chic in this pastel floral co-ord set. The ensemble features a whimsical peasant-style top with a lace-up front and a flattering sweetheart neckline, perfectly paired with a matching midi-length skirt. This floral co-ord set is a dream for anyone who loves a fuss-free yet stylish outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@khushikapoor)
8. Khushi Kapoor: Khushi Kapoor has quickly become a fashion force, captivating a new generation with her effortlessly cool, Gen-Z style. This stunning floral co-ord set is a perfect example, proving that you can look both chic and carefree at the same time. It's the perfect look to copy for any casual outing. She channels pure vacation chic in this pastel floral co-ord set. The ensemble features a whimsical peasant-style top with a lace-up front and a flattering sweetheart neckline, perfectly paired with a matching midi-length skirt. This floral co-ord set is a dream for anyone who loves a fuss-free yet stylish outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/@khushikapoor)
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Style Casual Bollywood Outfits Everyday Chic Fashion
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Embed widget