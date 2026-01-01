Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleVidya Balan Birthday Feature: 8 Iconic Looks That Prove She Is The Queen Of Classic Style

Vidya Balan Birthday Feature: 8 Iconic Looks That Prove She Is The Queen Of Classic Style

On her birthday, revisit Vidya Balan’s most stunning saree looks that celebrate Indian craftsmanship, effortless elegance, and her fearless approach to timeless fashion.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Vidya Balan Saree Looks

1/8
Ivory & Gold Kasavu Elegance: Vidya Balan looked effortlessly ethereal in this classic ivory Kasavu saree accentuated with a rich gold border. Styled with a sleeveless blouse, floral gold studs, and stacked bangles, her red-toned makeup and tiny bindi added a festive glow to the timeless look. (Image Source: Instagram/ balanvidya)
2/8
Royal Blue and Red Festive Charm: Draped in this regal royal blue saree with a striking red pallu border, Vidya Balan embodied festive elegance. The striped blouse, statement gold earrings, dewy makeup, and neatly tied hair brought together a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. (Image Source: Instagram/ balanvidya)
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Vidya Balan Birthday Celebrity Saree Style Vidya Balan Saree Looks Vidya Balan Ethnic Wear

Photo Gallery

