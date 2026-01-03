Gul Panag Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Looks That Scream Confidence And Class

1. ⁠Heavenly Couture In Sculptural Ivory Gown: Actor Gul Panag stuns in an ethereal, almost otherworldly look. Set against a dreamlike backdrop of clouds and warm celestial hues, Gul’s look is nothing short of high-fashion fantasy meets red-carpet elegance. With this heavenly ivory ensemble, Gul Panag delivers a striking visual that blurs the line between fashion and art. Regal, sculptural and timeless, the look cements her place as a celebrity who understands the power of fashion storytelling. Her Ivory floor-length gown features delicate lace embroidery that runs through the fitted silhouette, adding texture and depth. It has a peplum-inspired structure that adds volume and movement, elevating the gown into a statement piece. The neutral ivory palette enhances the intricate craftsmanship, allowing the silhouette and detailing to take centre stage. (Image Source: Instagram/@gulpanag)