Gul Panag Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Looks That Scream Confidence And Class

HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleGul Panag Birthday Special: 8 Glamorous Looks That Scream Confidence And Class

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
A look at Gul Panag's eight glamorous looks that reflect her confidence, elegance and timeless fashion appeal.

1. ⁠Heavenly Couture In Sculptural Ivory Gown: Actor Gul Panag stuns in an ethereal, almost otherworldly look. Set against a dreamlike backdrop of clouds and warm celestial hues, Gul’s look is nothing short of high-fashion fantasy meets red-carpet elegance. With this heavenly ivory ensemble, Gul Panag delivers a striking visual that blurs the line between fashion and art. Regal, sculptural and timeless, the look cements her place as a celebrity who understands the power of fashion storytelling. Her Ivory floor-length gown features delicate lace embroidery that runs through the fitted silhouette, adding texture and depth. It has a peplum-inspired structure that adds volume and movement, elevating the gown into a statement piece. The neutral ivory palette enhances the intricate craftsmanship, allowing the silhouette and detailing to take centre stage. (Image Source: Instagram/@gulpanag)
2. Equestrian Chic In Classic Riding-Inspired Look: Actor, former beauty queen and fitness icon Gul Panag once again proves that her fashion choices are as confident and versatile as her personality. In her latest Instagram post, Gul is seen embracing a classic equestrian-inspired outfit, striking the perfect balance between functionality, elegance and understated style. She wore a structured shirt that forms the base of the look, adding polish while staying breathable and practical. A nod to traditional riding attire, the fitted vest sharpens the silhouette and brings in rustic charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@gulpanag)
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Advertisement

