Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Looks That Set New Fashion Goals

2. ⁠Timeless Elegance In Minimal Ivory Kurta Set: Deepika Padukone’s fashion choices often balance glamour with grace, and this ivory ethnic ensemble is a perfect example of her understated yet powerful style sensibility. The look features a straight-cut ivory kurta adorned with delicate floral and geometric embroidery, lending the outfit a soft, handcrafted appeal. Paired with matching pants and a sheer dupatta edged with intricate detailing, the ensemble exudes quiet luxury. Styling remains clean and intentional. Deepika opts for sleek hair pulled back, statement earrings, and neutral makeup with softly defined eyes, a combination that complements the outfit without overpowering it. (Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)