Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleDeepika Padukone Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Looks That Set New Fashion Goals

Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 8 Iconic Looks That Set New Fashion Goals

Have a look at these 8 stunning Deepika Padukone looks that redefine elegance and style, from red carpet glamour to casual chic ensembles.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Have a look at these 8 stunning Deepika Padukone looks that redefine elegance and style, from red carpet glamour to casual chic ensembles.

A closer look at 8 iconic Deepika Padukone looks that set new fashion goals with elegance and style.

1/8
1. Patan Patola Anarkali: Deepika wore a handwoven Navratan Patan Patola ensemble which blends India’s rich textile heritage with contemporary couture. The outfit plays with contrasts beautifully, a soft ivory base adorned with delicate motifs is paired with a dramatic, richly embroidered dupatta bursting with florals, jewel tones, and folk-inspired patterns. The structured yoke, fluid flare, and asymmetrical drape add movement and drama, while keeping the ensemble rooted in tradition. Deepika’s minimal accessories, sleek hair, and understated makeup allow the craftsmanship to shine. (Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
1. Patan Patola Anarkali: Deepika wore a handwoven Navratan Patan Patola ensemble which blends India’s rich textile heritage with contemporary couture. The outfit plays with contrasts beautifully, a soft ivory base adorned with delicate motifs is paired with a dramatic, richly embroidered dupatta bursting with florals, jewel tones, and folk-inspired patterns. The structured yoke, fluid flare, and asymmetrical drape add movement and drama, while keeping the ensemble rooted in tradition. Deepika’s minimal accessories, sleek hair, and understated makeup allow the craftsmanship to shine. (Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
2/8
2. ⁠Timeless Elegance In Minimal Ivory Kurta Set: Deepika Padukone’s fashion choices often balance glamour with grace, and this ivory ethnic ensemble is a perfect example of her understated yet powerful style sensibility. The look features a straight-cut ivory kurta adorned with delicate floral and geometric embroidery, lending the outfit a soft, handcrafted appeal. Paired with matching pants and a sheer dupatta edged with intricate detailing, the ensemble exudes quiet luxury. Styling remains clean and intentional. Deepika opts for sleek hair pulled back, statement earrings, and neutral makeup with softly defined eyes, a combination that complements the outfit without overpowering it. (Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
2. ⁠Timeless Elegance In Minimal Ivory Kurta Set: Deepika Padukone’s fashion choices often balance glamour with grace, and this ivory ethnic ensemble is a perfect example of her understated yet powerful style sensibility. The look features a straight-cut ivory kurta adorned with delicate floral and geometric embroidery, lending the outfit a soft, handcrafted appeal. Paired with matching pants and a sheer dupatta edged with intricate detailing, the ensemble exudes quiet luxury. Styling remains clean and intentional. Deepika opts for sleek hair pulled back, statement earrings, and neutral makeup with softly defined eyes, a combination that complements the outfit without overpowering it. (Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone Birthday Deepika Padukone Fashion Bollywood Style

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Embed widget