Sargun Mehta Slays The Boss Lady Look In Chic All-Black Ensemble; PICS

Sargun Mehta Slays The Boss Lady Look In Chic All-Black Ensemble; PICS

Sargun Mehta is once again turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense, this time embracing her ‘boss lady’ era in a stunning all-black outfit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Sargun Mehta is once again turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense, this time embracing her ‘boss lady’ era in a stunning all-black outfit.

Sargun Mehta Serves Elegance and Edge in Her Latest All-Black Outfit

1/8
Sargun Mehta is once again turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense, this time embracing her ‘boss lady’ era in a stunning all-black outfit.
Sargun Mehta is once again turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense, this time embracing her ‘boss lady’ era in a stunning all-black outfit.
2/8
The actor-producer, known for her sophisticated yet experimental style choices, was recently seen rocking a black strappy top paired effortlessly with matching trousers.
The actor-producer, known for her sophisticated yet experimental style choices, was recently seen rocking a black strappy top paired effortlessly with matching trousers.
3/8
The sleek black strappy top added a subtle hint of glamour, balancing femininity with power dressing, while the high-waisted, tailored trousers gave the entire look a structured, authoritative vibe.
The sleek black strappy top added a subtle hint of glamour, balancing femininity with power dressing, while the high-waisted, tailored trousers gave the entire look a structured, authoritative vibe.
4/8
The monochrome outfit exuded confidence, elegance, and modern chic — perfect for the ultimate girl boss moment.
The monochrome outfit exuded confidence, elegance, and modern chic — perfect for the ultimate girl boss moment.
5/8
Sargun kept her accessories minimal, letting the all-black outfit do the talking. A pair of statement earrings and delicate rings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look.
Sargun kept her accessories minimal, letting the all-black outfit do the talking. A pair of statement earrings and delicate rings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look.
6/8
She completed the ensemble with classic black heels, which not only elevated her frame but also amplified the sophisticated aesthetic.
She completed the ensemble with classic black heels, which not only elevated her frame but also amplified the sophisticated aesthetic.
7/8
Makeup-wise, she kept things fresh and elegant with a soft base, neutral eyeshadow, perfectly defined brows, and a muted nude lip.
Makeup-wise, she kept things fresh and elegant with a soft base, neutral eyeshadow, perfectly defined brows, and a muted nude lip.
8/8
The overall vibe was chic, contemporary, and boardroom-ready with a dash of red carpet glamour. (All Image: Sargun Mehta/Instagram.)
The overall vibe was chic, contemporary, and boardroom-ready with a dash of red carpet glamour. (All Image: Sargun Mehta/Instagram.)
Published at : 14 Sep 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
