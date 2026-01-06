India Inches Closer For Oscars As Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound Advances For Next Round

India's official entry for the Academy Awards, 'Homebound', has advanced to the next round of voting, increasing the anticipation for the movie to bring the title of Oscars for the country.

Neeraj Ghaywan's heartfelt movie about two childhood best friends from vulnerable groups is among 15 movies submitted by various nations, including Iraq, Japan, South Korea, and Palestine, to have qualified for the next round.