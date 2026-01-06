Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Inches Closer For Oscars As Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound Advances For Next Round

India Inches Closer For Oscars As Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound Advances For Next Round

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 08:15 AM (IST)

India's official entry for the Academy Awards, 'Homebound', has advanced to the next round of voting, increasing the anticipation for the movie to bring the title of Oscars for the country.

 
 
 
 
 
Neeraj Ghaywan's heartfelt movie about two childhood best friends from vulnerable groups is among 15 movies submitted by various nations, including Iraq, Japan, South Korea, and Palestine, to have qualified for the next round. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
