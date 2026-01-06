UP SIR Draft List To Be Published Today, Here's How You Can Check Your Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





UP SIR Draft List: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will release the draft electoral rolls for Uttar Pradesh on January 6, after granting an extension to the state election machinery. The list was earlier scheduled to be published on December 31.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had sought an additional two weeks to allow District Election Officers to re-verify voters marked as deceased, shifted, or absent. The state had already been granted a one-week extension earlier. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already been completed in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

UP SIR: Over 2 Crore Names May Be Deleted

UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the draft electoral roll to be published on January 6 is expected to include around 12.55 crore voters. This would mean the deletion of approximately 2.89 crore names compared to the pre-SIR voter count.

Voters whose names are excluded from the draft list will be given an opportunity to raise objections and seek inclusion once the draft rolls are published.

Gap Of Four Crore Voters: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently flagged the issue while addressing party leaders and workers in Lucknow.

“Chaar crore ka gap missing hai… Yeh aapka virodhi nahi hai, ismein se 90 per cent aapka matdata hai (There is a gap of four crore missing voters. They are not your opponents; 90 per cent of them are your voters),” he said.

The chief minister urged party workers to ensure voters in their respective booths get enumerated. He pointed out that Uttar Pradesh’s population is around 25 crore, of which roughly 65 per cent should be eligible voters, including those who have recently turned 18.

“According to this calculation, there should be around 16 crore voters, but the SIR count so far has reached only about 12 crore,” Adityanath said.

UP SIR List: How To Check Your Name

Voters can verify their names in the draft electoral roll through multiple methods:

Visit the Voters’ Service Portal at voters.eci.gov.in Click on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) – 2026 Select ‘Search your name in Last SIR’ Search using either Electoral Details or Last SIR E-Roll Enter the required details, fill the captcha, and submit

Alternatively, voters can:

Visit their polling station and check the list with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) Use the ECINET mobile app

UP SIR: What If Your Name Is Missing?

If a voter’s name does not appear in the draft list, an objection can be filed with the Election Commission. According to CEO Navdeep Rinwa, voters marked as “untraceable” or “missing” must provide proof of inclusion in the 2003 SIR list or any other document prescribed by the ECI to get their names restored.

Objections against names included in the draft roll can be filed using Form 7. If found valid, the concerned name may be deleted.

Forms can be submitted:

Online via voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET app

Offline by contacting the Booth Level Officer (BLO)