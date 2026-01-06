'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday proclaimed himself “the president of my country” as he pleaded not guilty to sweeping federal drug trafficking charges in a US courtroom, accusing Washington of capturing him to justify his removal from power.

Speaking through a Spanish interpreter during a brief court appearance in Manhattan, the Venezuelan leader said, “I was captured,” before being cut off by the judge. When asked to enter his plea, Maduro responded: “I’m innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the president of my country.”

Charges, Courtroom Appearance And Next Hearing

Maduro has denied all charges listed in the indictment, which include four counts, such as narco-terrorism conspiracy and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

The appearance marked his first time in court since he and his wife were seized from their home in a dramatic overnight military operation. The case is being described as the most consequential US prosecution of a foreign head of state in decades.

Wearing a blue jail uniform, Maduro was led into court alongside his wife shortly before noon. Both wore headsets as the proceedings were translated into Spanish. The hearing was procedural, but legally required. His next court date has been scheduled for March 17.

No Regime Change In Venezuela

The prosecution is unfolding against the backdrop of an audacious US-engineered power shift that President Donald Trump has said would allow his administration to “run” Venezuela.

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the operation, telling NBC News that the United States had “an absolute legal right” to arrest Maduro. He insisted the capture was not an invasion and did not violate international law.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also rejected suggestions of regime change, saying the objective was not to install troops or directly govern Venezuela, but to force a change in how the country is ruled.

Shots Fired Near Presidential Palace

Hours after Maduro’s court appearance, shots were fired near Venezuela’s presidential palace in Caracas, according to witnesses and a source cited by AFP.

The government said the situation was under control and later clarified that security forces had opened fire after unidentified drones were sighted flying over the Miraflores Palace around 8:00 pm local time. No casualties were reported.