Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm

Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm

This follows the murder of Rana Pratap and a series of recent killings targeting Hindus, including Dipu Chandra Das, Amrit Mondal, Bajendra Biswas and Khokon Chandra Das, sparking fear and demands for justice.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:05 PM (IST)

Another Hindu youth has been killed in Bangladesh, marking the sixth fatal attack on members of the minority community in just 18 days as unrest continues across parts of the country.

Mani Chakraborty, a grocery trader, was killed on Monday night after being attacked by unidentified assailants at Charsindur Bazar in Narsingdi district. The assault took place while he was running his shop at the busy market under Palash upazila, according to an India Today report.

Killed While Running Shop In Crowded Market

Chakraborty suffered critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital by local residents, but he died either on the way or shortly after being admitted, the report said. He was a resident of Sadharchar Union in Shibpur upazila and the son of Madan Thakur.

Traders at Charsindur Bazar described Chakraborty as a quiet and well-known businessman with no known personal disputes. His killing in a public marketplace has heightened fear among minority residents, many of whom say they now feel unsafe carrying out even routine activities.

Community Demands Arrests, Security

Members of the Hindu community have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict punishment for the perpetrators, warning that repeated attacks are creating a deep sense of insecurity.

The killing came just hours after another fatal attack on a Hindu man elsewhere in Bangladesh. On Monday evening, Rana Pratap, 45, was shot dead in public at Kopalia Bazar in Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila in Jashore district.

According to eyewitnesses and police, unidentified assailants opened fire on Pratap while he was at the market, leaving him with multiple bullet wounds. He died on the spot. Police from Manirampur Police Station rushed to the area to restore order.

Confirming the incident, officer-in-charge Rajiullah Khan said legal procedures were underway, including recovery of the body and preparations for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched to identify and arrest the attackers.

String Of Recent Killings

The two deaths add to a growing list of violent incidents involving members of the Hindu community in recent weeks. Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, was lynched during mob violence, while Amrit Mondal was also reported killed in connection with the unrest.

In another incident, Bajendra Biswas was shot dead in Mymensingh district. On December 31, Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman, was stabbed and set on fire by a mob near Keurbhanga Bazar in Shariatpur district. He later died of burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public; Here's How To Check
Uttar Pradesh Draft Voter List Released, Names Removed From Rolls Also Made Public; Here's How To Check
Cities
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
India
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget