Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm

Another Hindu youth has been killed in Bangladesh, marking the sixth fatal attack on members of the minority community in just 18 days as unrest continues across parts of the country.

Mani Chakraborty, a grocery trader, was killed on Monday night after being attacked by unidentified assailants at Charsindur Bazar in Narsingdi district. The assault took place while he was running his shop at the busy market under Palash upazila, according to an India Today report.

Killed While Running Shop In Crowded Market

Chakraborty suffered critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital by local residents, but he died either on the way or shortly after being admitted, the report said. He was a resident of Sadharchar Union in Shibpur upazila and the son of Madan Thakur.

Traders at Charsindur Bazar described Chakraborty as a quiet and well-known businessman with no known personal disputes. His killing in a public marketplace has heightened fear among minority residents, many of whom say they now feel unsafe carrying out even routine activities.

Community Demands Arrests, Security

Members of the Hindu community have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict punishment for the perpetrators, warning that repeated attacks are creating a deep sense of insecurity.

The killing came just hours after another fatal attack on a Hindu man elsewhere in Bangladesh. On Monday evening, Rana Pratap, 45, was shot dead in public at Kopalia Bazar in Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila in Jashore district.

According to eyewitnesses and police, unidentified assailants opened fire on Pratap while he was at the market, leaving him with multiple bullet wounds. He died on the spot. Police from Manirampur Police Station rushed to the area to restore order.

Confirming the incident, officer-in-charge Rajiullah Khan said legal procedures were underway, including recovery of the body and preparations for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched to identify and arrest the attackers.

String Of Recent Killings

The two deaths add to a growing list of violent incidents involving members of the Hindu community in recent weeks. Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, was lynched during mob violence, while Amrit Mondal was also reported killed in connection with the unrest.

In another incident, Bajendra Biswas was shot dead in Mymensingh district. On December 31, Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman, was stabbed and set on fire by a mob near Keurbhanga Bazar in Shariatpur district. He later died of burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka.