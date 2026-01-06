Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days

'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days

Trump maintained that the United States is not at war with Venezuela, even as Washington deepens its involvement in the crisis-hit Latin American nation.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 08:32 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Venezuela will not hold new elections within the next 30 days, insisting that the country must first be stabilised following the capture of its leader Nicolas Maduro.

Trump, speaking to NBC News, maintained that the United States is not at war with Venezuela, even as Washington deepens its involvement in the crisis-hit Latin American nation.

Stabilisation In Venezuela Will Take Time: Trump

“We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote,” Trump said, adding that stabilisation would take time. “We have to nurse the country back to health.”

His remarks came two days after US forces seized Maduro and his wife in Caracas and flew them to New York, where the Venezuelan leader was questioned over alleged crimes, including narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking. Maduro has pleaded not guilty and continues to claim he remains Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Rodríguez Sworn In As Interim President

Meanwhile, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in on Monday as interim president following Maduro’s capture.

Trump said the US could assist in rebuilding Venezuela’s oil and energy infrastructure, suggesting American oil companies may play a key role in restoring the sector. “It’ll be a lot of money,” Trump said, adding that companies could initially fund the work and later be reimbursed through government support or revenue.

The US president again rejected suggestions that the operation amounted to a war. “No, we’re not,” Trump said when asked directly. Instead, he said the US was fighting drug trafficking networks and criminal groups. “We’re at war with people that sell drugs… that empty their prisons and mental institutions into our country,” he said.

Trump said a group of senior officials would oversee US involvement in Venezuela, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Trump's Fresh Warning

He also warned that the US was prepared to carry out another military operation if cooperation falters. “We’re prepared to do it. We anticipated doing it,” Trump said, adding that he did not believe congressional approval was required for further action.

Despite criticism from some allies, Trump said he remained confident of domestic political backing. “MAGA loves it. MAGA loves what I’m doing,” he said.

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Donald Trump TRUMP Nicolas Maduro Donald Trump. Venezuela Elections
