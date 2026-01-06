Suresh Kalmadi, Congress Veteran And Ex-Union Minister, Passes Away At 82

Suresh Kalmadi, former Pune Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82, bringing to a close an eventful political career that spanned decades and left a deep imprint on Maharashtra politics. His mortal remains will be kept at his residence until 2 pm, following which the last rites will be performed later in the evening.

Suresh Kalmadi: A Dominant Figure In Pune Politics

Suresh Kalmadi was regarded as one of the most influential political leaders in Pune for several years. Known for his strong organisational skills and deep grassroots connections, he represented the Pune constituency in Parliament multiple times and commanded considerable respect across political lines in the city. A significant section of Pune’s political fraternity acknowledged his role in shaping local politics, which enabled him to retain his position as an MP for extended periods.

During the years when the Congress was in power at the Centre, Kalmadi also served as a Union Minister. His political influence in Pune remained strong for a long time.

Who Is Suresh Shamrao Kalmadi?

Born on May 1, 1944, Suresh Shamrao Kalmadi was a former Indian Air Force pilot before entering public life. He went on to serve three terms in the Rajya Sabha between 1982 and 1996 and again in 1998, apart from his stints in the Lok Sabha in 1996 and 2004. He also held key roles in sports administration, serving as President of the Indian Olympic Association and playing a central role in promoting sporting events in India.

In his later years, Kalmadi largely withdrew from active politics due to prolonged illness. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had met him a few days ago after his health deteriorated, according to sources close to the family.

Kalmadi is remembered as a complex figure—an influential politician and sports administrator whose legacy remains inseparable from one of India’s biggest sporting controversies.

Commonwealth Games Case and Political Downfall

Kalmadi’s career, however, took a dramatic turn following allegations linked to the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. As the chairman of the organising committee, he was accused of corruption, fraud and large-scale financial irregularities in the execution of the event and the awarding of contracts. The controversy led to his arrest and trial on charges including criminal conspiracy, severely damaging his public image.

The scam marked the beginning of his political decline, with the allegations overshadowing his earlier contributions. Although the Enforcement Directorate submitted a closure report in the case, granting him a clean chit in April 2025, the damage to his political standing proved irreversible. Despite the legal relief, Kalmadi was unable to stage a comeback in Pune politics.