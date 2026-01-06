Flights Disrupted As Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grip North India; Delhi AQI Worsens

Delhi woke up to foggy conditions on Tuesday with air quality slipping back into the very poor category, prompting airline advisories, flight disruptions, a day after heated political confrontation over pollution in the Assembly. According to IndiGo, the low visibility has affected flight schedules over Delhi, Amritsar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ranchi, and Hindon (Airport).

Foggy Mornings Disrupt Air Travel Across Cities

Parts of Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog as severe cold conditions continued to grip the region. Reduced visibility early in the morning affected flight operations not just in the capital but across several northern and eastern cities. Airlines cautioned passengers about potential delays and cancellations as weather conditions remained unpredictable.



At around 6 am, Delhi Airport also issued a passenger advisory, urging travelers to check real-time winter updates and plan their journeys cautiously due to low visibility.

#WATCH | Visuals from around the Delhi Airport area as a layer of smog envelopes the National Capital. AQI in the area is '180' in the 'moderate' category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/cKhIy6gAZh — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2026

IndiGo, in a travel advisory issued on social media, warned passengers about possible disruptions and said: “Low visibility and fog over Delhi, Amritsar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ranchi, and Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. Please stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Our teams are here to assist you at every step. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Air Quality Slips Again After Brief Respite

While fog dominated the skyline, air pollution remained a major concern. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported at 180, placing it in the moderate category. However, localized readings painted a more alarming picture, with AQI-IN levels touching 366, classified as very harmful. PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations were recorded at 208 and 295 respectively.

On Monday, January 5, Delhi’s AQI slipped back into the very poor category after showing signs of improvement over the weekend, underscoring the fragile nature of air quality gains during winter.

Pollution Debate Spills Into Assembly

The worsening air quality also triggered political turbulence during the opening day of the Delhi Assembly’s winter session. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address was interrupted by several AAP MLAs, including Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, and Jarnail Singh, who attempted to raise the issue of air pollution. Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered their removal from the House.

Opposition leader Atishi, along with other AAP legislators wearing industrial-grade masks, staged a protest within the Assembly complex. Following the address, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh moved a resolution to suspend four AAP lawmakers for the remainder of the session, which was passed by the House.

Weather Alerts Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that thick to extremely thick fog is likely to prevail over multiple parts of the country in the days ahead. According to the forecast, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are set to remain under foggy conditions until January 10. Similar weather is expected over east Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh up to January 8.

In addition, the weather office has warned of cold wave conditions in some isolated areas. Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh could experience severe cold till January 9, Rajasthan till January 10, Chhattisgarh till January 8, and Jharkhand till January 7.

Bihar is likely to see persistent dense fog until January 12, while several northeastern states may be affected up to January 10.