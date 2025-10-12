Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin In Ivory At New York Diwali Bash, PICS

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twin In Ivory At New York Diwali Bash, PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the All That Glitters Diwali Ball 2025 hosted by Anjula Acharia at the Lotte New York Palace.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 08:55 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the All That Glitters Diwali Ball 2025 hosted by Anjula Acharia at the Lotte New York Palace.

The couple turned heads in coordinated ivory, shimmery outfits that perfectly captured the festive vibe.

1/8
Priyanka wore a chic Indo-Western three-piece look featuring a sarong-style choli, mirror-work jacket, and matching trousers.
Priyanka wore a chic Indo-Western three-piece look featuring a sarong-style choli, mirror-work jacket, and matching trousers.
2/8
She accessorised her outfit with a white furry purse, gold earrings, and a maang-tikka for a glamorous touch.
She accessorised her outfit with a white furry purse, gold earrings, and a maang-tikka for a glamorous touch.
3/8
Nick Jonas complemented her in a white sherwani embellished with intricate mirror work.
Nick Jonas complemented her in a white sherwani embellished with intricate mirror work.
4/8
Fans flooded social media with praise, calling them “ultimate couple goals” and “a stunning pair.”
Fans flooded social media with praise, calling them “ultimate couple goals” and “a stunning pair.”
5/8
Priyanka also gave fans a peek at her Diwali look and mehndi, which she had applied for Karwa Chauth.
Priyanka also gave fans a peek at her Diwali look and mehndi, which she had applied for Karwa Chauth.
6/8
A viral video of Nick lovingly removing pins from Priyanka’s hair while watching baseball melted hearts online.
A viral video of Nick lovingly removing pins from Priyanka’s hair while watching baseball melted hearts online.
7/8
The star-studded event saw the presence of Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Sidharth, among others.
The star-studded event saw the presence of Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Sidharth, among others.
8/8
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Bluff, Citadel Season 2, and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu. (All Images: Instagram/jerryxmimi)
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Bluff, Citadel Season 2, and SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu. (All Images: Instagram/jerryxmimi)
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 08:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Photo Gallery

View More
Embed widget