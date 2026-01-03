Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death

A video purportedly showing the student’s account in hospital went viral on social media, prompting an FIR and a police probe.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
A 19‑year‑old college student died on December 26 in a hospital in Ludhiana, days after allegedly being ragged by senior students and sexually assaulted by a college professor in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, police said. A video of the student in a hospital, purportedly shared on social media, has drawn widespread attention to the case. The student’s father filed a complaint alleging that his daughter was beaten by three senior students identified as Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika, and subjected to “obscene acts” by a professor, Ashok Kumar, according to police and media reports.

Harassment Leads To Student’s Death

The student reportedly fell ill following repeated physical, mental and sexual harassment, and her condition deteriorated over time before she succumbed during treatment. Confirming that an FIR has been registered, Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said all allegations are being thoroughly investigated. He told news agency PTI that medical records, video evidence and statements of all concerned are being examined.

The FIR cites sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt and common intention, along with the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

Student Alleges Misconduct; Professor Denies

In the video that circulated online, the student can be heard naming the professor, saying “Ashok sir,” and describing inappropriate touching and behavior she said occurred after she objected to his conduct. Authorities have not independently verified the authenticity of the video. The accused professor has denied the allegations, stating the student had been his pupil in an earlier session and was not enrolled under him in the current academic year. Some teachers have reportedly backed the professor’s version.

Student Stops Attending College In 2024

Preliminary police records indicate the student enrolled in the college in 2024 but stopped attending after failing her BA first‑year exams. Her name was removed from the rolls in August 2025 after she failed to re‑enroll as required.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said it has taken “serious note” of the incident and will set up a fact‑finding committee. UGC officials stressed that “student safety is paramount” and warned that those responsible will face strict action.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the 19-year-old college student?

The student died in a hospital after allegedly being ragged by senior students and sexually assaulted by a professor. Her condition deteriorated due to alleged harassment.

What are the allegations against the professor and senior students?

The student's father alleged she was beaten by three senior students and subjected to 'obscene acts' by a professor. A video purportedly shows the student naming the professor and describing inappropriate behavior.

What actions have been taken by the authorities?

An FIR has been registered, and police are investigating all allegations, examining medical records, video evidence, and statements. The UGC is also setting up a fact-finding committee.

Has the accused professor responded to the allegations?

The accused professor has denied the allegations, stating the student was not enrolled under him in the current academic year. Some teachers reportedly support his version.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sexual Harassment Dharamshala Ragging
