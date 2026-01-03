Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 19‑year‑old college student died on December 26 in a hospital in Ludhiana, days after allegedly being ragged by senior students and sexually assaulted by a college professor in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, police said. A video of the student in a hospital, purportedly shared on social media, has drawn widespread attention to the case. The student’s father filed a complaint alleging that his daughter was beaten by three senior students identified as Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika, and subjected to “obscene acts” by a professor, Ashok Kumar, according to police and media reports.

Harassment Leads To Student’s Death The student reportedly fell ill following repeated physical, mental and sexual harassment, and her condition deteriorated over time before she succumbed during treatment. Confirming that an FIR has been registered, Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan said all allegations are being thoroughly investigated. He told news agency PTI that medical records, video evidence and statements of all concerned are being examined.

The FIR cites sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt and common intention, along with the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

Student Alleges Misconduct; Professor Denies

In the video that circulated online, the student can be heard naming the professor, saying “Ashok sir,” and describing inappropriate touching and behavior she said occurred after she objected to his conduct. Authorities have not independently verified the authenticity of the video. The accused professor has denied the allegations, stating the student had been his pupil in an earlier session and was not enrolled under him in the current academic year. Some teachers have reportedly backed the professor’s version.

Student Stops Attending College In 2024

Preliminary police records indicate the student enrolled in the college in 2024 but stopped attending after failing her BA first‑year exams. Her name was removed from the rolls in August 2025 after she failed to re‑enroll as required.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said it has taken “serious note” of the incident and will set up a fact‑finding committee. UGC officials stressed that “student safety is paramount” and warned that those responsible will face strict action.