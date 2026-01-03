Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Fly To Vietnam To Save On Cigarettes’: Financial Adviser’s Post Sparks Online Debate

‘Fly To Vietnam To Save On Cigarettes’: Financial Adviser’s Post Sparks Online Debate

Rajat Sharma, founder of Sana Securities and a New York-qualified attorney, shared the post on X comparing cigarette prices in India and Vietnam.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A post by a SEBI-registered investment adviser has sparked widespread discussion on social media after he suggested that regular smokers in India could save money by travelling to Vietnam to purchase cigarettes. The comment was made against the backdrop of the Indian government’s proposed increase in excise duty on tobacco products.

Comparing Prices: India Vs Vietnam

Rajat Sharma, founder of Sana Securities and a New York-qualified attorney, shared the post on X comparing cigarette prices in India and Vietnam. He said a pack of Marlboro Lights currently costs around Rs 340 in New Delhi and could rise to Rs 400 if the proposed tax hike is fully passed on to consumers.

In contrast, Sharma noted, the same pack costs approximately Rs 120–130 in Vietnam.

‘Fly, Buy, Return’: The Viral Remark

In a tongue-in-cheek suggestion, Sharma wrote, “The cost of a return ticket to Ho Chi Minh City from New Delhi is Rs 21,000. So if you smoke regularly, fly down to Vietnam, buy 75 packets of 20 sticks, and fly back. This will cover your airfare. Make the most of it - travel and explore, save taxes.”

He added that smokers should consider themselves fortunate not to be in Australia, where the same pack reportedly costs over Rs 3,000.

Mixed Reactions From Netizens

The post quickly went viral, drawing sharp and varied reactions online. Several users criticised the suggestion, with one writing, “Or you can quit smoking, save lakhs in hospital bills, and be much happier too.”

Another user remarked, “You can see addiction on full display here.”

Others questioned the feasibility of the idea, pointing to customs restrictions. “You can't bring more than five cigarette packs through customs. Bringing more would attract customs duty, and when you factor in travel costs, it ends up being far more expensive,” one user commented.

Related Video

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending SEBI Registered Financial Advisor Post Sparks Online Debate Fly To Vietnam For Cigarettes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike
Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
India
‘Workers Aren’t Criminals’: Raghav Chadha Hits Out At Platforms Over Gig Workers Strike
‘Workers Aren’t Criminals’: Raghav Chadha Hits Out At Platforms Over Gig Workers Strike
Cities
‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death
‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget