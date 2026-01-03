‘Fly To Vietnam To Save On Cigarettes’: Financial Adviser’s Post Sparks Online Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A post by a SEBI-registered investment adviser has sparked widespread discussion on social media after he suggested that regular smokers in India could save money by travelling to Vietnam to purchase cigarettes. The comment was made against the backdrop of the Indian government’s proposed increase in excise duty on tobacco products.

Comparing Prices: India Vs Vietnam

Rajat Sharma, founder of Sana Securities and a New York-qualified attorney, shared the post on X comparing cigarette prices in India and Vietnam. He said a pack of Marlboro Lights currently costs around Rs 340 in New Delhi and could rise to Rs 400 if the proposed tax hike is fully passed on to consumers.

In contrast, Sharma noted, the same pack costs approximately Rs 120–130 in Vietnam.

‘Fly, Buy, Return’: The Viral Remark

In a tongue-in-cheek suggestion, Sharma wrote, “The cost of a return ticket to Ho Chi Minh City from New Delhi is Rs 21,000. So if you smoke regularly, fly down to Vietnam, buy 75 packets of 20 sticks, and fly back. This will cover your airfare. Make the most of it - travel and explore, save taxes.”

Marlboro Lights (Pack of 20) - currently costs Rs. 340/- (retail New Delhi).



With excise duty hike, this will cost ~ Rs. 400 if the company passes on the excise hike impact fully to the consumer. Fair enough.



BUT,



In Vietnam - the same costs Rs. 120-130.



The cost of a return… — Rajat Sharma (@SanaSecurities) January 1, 2026

He added that smokers should consider themselves fortunate not to be in Australia, where the same pack reportedly costs over Rs 3,000.

Mixed Reactions From Netizens

The post quickly went viral, drawing sharp and varied reactions online. Several users criticised the suggestion, with one writing, “Or you can quit smoking, save lakhs in hospital bills, and be much happier too.”

Another user remarked, “You can see addiction on full display here.”

Others questioned the feasibility of the idea, pointing to customs restrictions. “You can't bring more than five cigarette packs through customs. Bringing more would attract customs duty, and when you factor in travel costs, it ends up being far more expensive,” one user commented.