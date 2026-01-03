Raghav Chadha criticizes platforms for labeling striking workers as miscreants instead of addressing their demands for fair wages and social security. He calls this approach insulting and dangerous.
‘Workers Aren’t Criminals’: Raghav Chadha Hits Out At Platforms Over Gig Workers Strike
AAP leader Raghav Chadha criticised delivery platforms for branding striking gig workers as “miscreants”, calling it an insult to legitimate labour demands.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha strongly criticised food and delivery platforms after delivery partners across India went on strike demanding fair wages, social security, safety measures and predictable work policies. Chadha said the companies’ decision to label protesting workers as “miscreants” and frame the issue as a law-and-order problem rather than a labour concern was “insulting and dangerous”.Chadha said that if platforms required police presence to keep operations running on their biggest business day, it was a sign of a failing model.
Fair Pay, Not Policing Needed
“Workers asking for fair pay are not criminals. If you need police to keep them on the road, they are not employees, they are hostages with helmets,” he said. Emphasising that he supports startups and entrepreneurship, Chadha said he would never endorse “exploitation disguised as progress”. He added that questioning unfair systems was not politics but accountability. Highlighting road safety concerns, Chadha said incentive structures that push delivery workers to rush for faster deliveries put not only workers but also the public at risk.
Stop PR Spin, Ensure Dignity
Chadha also alleged a coordinated PR and influencer campaign to discredit the strike, claiming platforms funded narratives to silence criticism. He urged companies to prioritise fair pay, social security, insurance, transparency in incentives and grievance mechanisms with due process. Calling gig workers the "invisible wheels of India's economy", Chadha said true progress lies in ensuring dignity, safety and stability for those who keep platforms functioning. He vowed to continue raising the issue both inside and outside Parliament until accountability is ensured.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Raghav Chadha's main criticism of food and delivery platforms?
What does Raghav Chadha mean when he says delivery partners are 'hostages with helmets'?
He uses this phrase to imply that if platforms need police to keep delivery partners working, they are not truly employees but are being held against their will, highlighting the lack of genuine choice.
What are the safety concerns raised by Raghav Chadha?
Chadha points out that incentive structures encouraging faster deliveries put both workers and the public at risk due to increased rushing and potential accidents.
What does Raghav Chadha want delivery platforms to prioritize?
He urges platforms to prioritize fair pay, social security, insurance, transparent incentives, and effective grievance mechanisms for their workers.