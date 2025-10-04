Explorer
Palak Tiwari Shares Candid Moments With Mom Shweta Ahead Of 25th Birthday
Actress Palak Tiwari will celebrate her 25th birthday on October 8.
She spent a pre-birthday weekend in Lonavala with her mother, Shweta Tiwari.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Tags :Shweta Tiwari Palak Tiwari
Entertainment
7 Photos
Saira Banu Celebrates Timeless Love With Dilip Kumar On Engagement Anniversary, PICS
Entertainment
9 Photos
Festive Glow! Rani Mukerji Shines In Chandbalis & Banarasi Saree For Maha Navami; PICS
Entertainment
10 Photos
Selena Gomez Gives Fans A Peek Into Her Dreamy Wedding With Benny Blanco; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages After Trump's Ultimatum
World
'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal
World
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
Advertisement
Nayanima Basu
Opinion