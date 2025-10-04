Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Palak Tiwari Shares Candid Moments With Mom Shweta Ahead Of 25th Birthday

Actress Palak Tiwari will celebrate her 25th birthday on October 8.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
She spent a pre-birthday weekend in Lonavala with her mother, Shweta Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari also turns a year older on October 5, making it a joint celebration.
Palak shared fun and candid photos on social media of herself with her mother and younger brother, Reyansh.
The photos shows Palak enjoying playful solo moments and water activities with her family.
Palak has spoken about the constant comparisons with her mother, calling them “unfair” due to Shweta’s long-standing career.
She finds the comparisons flattering, as they show that people recognize and appreciate her presence.
Palak admitted she doesn’t physically resemble her mother but aspires to emulate her grace and confidence.
She stated, “If I can connect with people even a fraction as much as she did, I’ll consider myself successful.”
The actress highlighted her admiration for Shweta’s achievements and the impact she has had on audiences.
Palak was last seen in Guddu Dhanoa’s “Romeo S3,” playing a journalist opposite Thakur Anoop Singh. (All Images: Instagram/palaktiwarii)
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shweta Tiwari Palak Tiwari

Photo Gallery

