Delhi Minister Warns Firms Ignoring 50% Work-From-Home Rule Amid GRAP IV Curbs

Severe air pollution has triggered emergency health and safety measures across the National Capital Region (NCR), with the Delhi government warning private companies against violating the 50 per cent work-from-home (WFH) mandate under GRAP IV restrictions.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday that the government has received information that several private firms are not complying with the directive and cautioned that action would be taken if complaints are received.

“Under GRAP IV, it has been notified to the government that a lot of private companies are not following the 50 per cent employees work-from-home mandate. We request and urge them to follow the same and in case we get any such complaint from a private company then we will carry out proceedings on them, accordingly,” Sirsa said.

Delhi Orders 50% WFH for Government Employees

As air quality deteriorated to hazardous levels, the Delhi government ordered that 50 per cent of its workforce operate from home until conditions improve. The measure is aimed at reducing daily commuting and vehicular emissions, a major contributor to the worsening smog.

While the order is mandatory for government departments, the private sector has been strongly urged to adopt similar arrangements to limit outdoor exposure and protect public health, particularly for children, the elderly and people with respiratory ailments.

Gurugram Issues Work-From-Home Advisory

Authorities in Gurugram, a key NCR city, also issued a work-from-home advisory for employees across government and private sectors as air quality slipped into GRAP Stage IV, the most severe category under the emergency action plan.

Stage IV indicates extremely hazardous air conditions that can pose serious health risks even to healthy individuals. Employers have been advised to allow remote working wherever possible and minimise non-essential travel. Essential services such as schools and hospitals continue to function, but residents have been urged to remain indoors as far as possible.

Health Concerns Rise as Smog Persists

Public health officials have warned that prolonged exposure to hazardous air can aggravate asthma, cause lung inflammation, trigger heart problems and lead to other respiratory illnesses. Residents across Delhi and Gurugram have reported breathing difficulties, while demand for masks and respiratory medication has increased.

Although many have welcomed the work-from-home measures as necessary, concerns remain over the economic impact if poor air quality persists for an extended period.

Why Pollution Levels Remain Severe

Authorities have attributed the pollution crisis to a combination of factors, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, smoke from crop burning in neighbouring regions and stagnant weather conditions that trap pollutants close to the ground.

With air quality remaining at critical levels, the government has reiterated the need for strict adherence to GRAP IV measures, warning that non-compliance, particularly by private firms ignoring the WFH advisory, will invite action.