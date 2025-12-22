Delhi Govt To Roll Out New EV Policy Draft By Early January, Big Subsidy Push For Middle Class

A major update is expected on the capital’s Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, according to sources in the Delhi Government. The draft of Delhi’s new EV policy is likely to be ready by the first week of January.

The government is preparing to offer significant relief to the middle class under the new policy, with a strong focus on encouraging a shift from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric alternatives.

Big Subsidy Plan for Two-Wheelers

As per sources, the draft EV policy proposes substantial subsidies for two-wheelers. Those who switch their two-wheeler from petrol to electric could receive a subsidy ranging between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000.

This move is aimed at accelerating EV adoption among daily commuters, especially middle-class households that rely heavily on two-wheelers.

Incentives for Three-Wheelers and Private Vehicles

The proposed policy also includes heavy subsidies for commercial three-wheelers that transition to electric vehicles. In addition, private owners of petrol or diesel vehicles costing up to ₹20 lakh may also be eligible for subsidies if they switch to EVs.

The new EV policy is expected to play a key role in promoting cleaner mobility in Delhi while easing the financial burden on consumers opting for electric vehicles.