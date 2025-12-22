Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal have made a sensational disclosure in the murder of Rahul, who had been missing since November 18. Investigators revealed that Rahul was killed by his wife, Ruby, and her lover, Gaurav, in a crime resembling the recent Meerut murder case involving Saurabh.

According to police, the accused registered Rahul’s missing complaint two days after the murder as part of a calculated plan. The body was cut into pieces using a grinder and disposed of in different locations. The case came to light 27 days later when a decomposed body part was recovered from a drain, raising suspicion and leading to Ruby’s interrogation, during which she confessed to the crime.

Wife and Lover Arrested

Police have arrested Rahul’s wife, Rub,y and her lover, Gaurav. Investigators said the two were in an illicit relationship, which Rahul had discovered. On the night of the incident, Rahul allegedly caught them red-handed, following which they attacked him with an iron rod and a nail-studded hammer, killing him on the spot.

Both accused are now in judicial custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

How the Crime Unfolded

According to police, Ruby had lodged a missing person complaint for Rahul at Chandausi police station, prompting an investigation. Nearly 27 days later, police recovered a half-decomposed body wrapped in polythene near a drain. Five days later, during post-mortem examination, a tattoo bearing the name “Rahul” was found on the severed hand, confirming the victim’s identity.

Suspicion then turned towards the wife. A search of the house revealed dried bloodstains on an iron rod, a wooden plank and a heater. Neighbours informed police about Ruby’s alleged affair, while her daughter also mentioned that two people frequently visited the house.

Confession and Disposal of the Body

During questioning, Ruby and Gaurav admitted they were in a physical relationship and that Rahul caught them on the night of November 18. Enraged, they struck him repeatedly on the head with an iron rod and a nail-fitted hammer.

The next day, they used a grinder to cut the body into two pieces. One part was dumped in the Ganga river near Rajghat, while the other was thrown into a drain near an Eidgah, police said.

Sambhal SP Keshav Vishnoi confirmed that both accused have been arrested and the weapons used in the murder have been recovered. “Further action is being taken after sending the accused to jail,” he said.