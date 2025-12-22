Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Horror: Wife, Lover Kill Husband, Dismember Body With Grinder; Decomposed Body Found In Plastic Bag

UP Horror: Wife, Lover Kill Husband, Dismember Body With Grinder; Decomposed Body Found In Plastic Bag

Ruby initially filed a false missing person report. Both are now arrested after body parts were found, and Ruby confessed.

By : Ubaidur Rehman | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal have made a sensational disclosure in the murder of Rahul, who had been missing since November 18. Investigators revealed that Rahul was killed by his wife, Ruby, and her lover, Gaurav, in a crime resembling the recent Meerut murder case involving Saurabh.

According to police, the accused registered Rahul’s missing complaint two days after the murder as part of a calculated plan. The body was cut into pieces using a grinder and disposed of in different locations. The case came to light 27 days later when a decomposed body part was recovered from a drain, raising suspicion and leading to Ruby’s interrogation, during which she confessed to the crime.

Wife and Lover Arrested

Police have arrested Rahul’s wife, Rub,y and her lover, Gaurav. Investigators said the two were in an illicit relationship, which Rahul had discovered. On the night of the incident, Rahul allegedly caught them red-handed, following which they attacked him with an iron rod and a nail-studded hammer, killing him on the spot.

Both accused are now in judicial custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

How the Crime Unfolded

According to police, Ruby had lodged a missing person complaint for Rahul at Chandausi police station, prompting an investigation. Nearly 27 days later, police recovered a half-decomposed body wrapped in polythene near a drain. Five days later, during post-mortem examination, a tattoo bearing the name “Rahul” was found on the severed hand, confirming the victim’s identity.

Suspicion then turned towards the wife. A search of the house revealed dried bloodstains on an iron rod, a wooden plank and a heater. Neighbours informed police about Ruby’s alleged affair, while her daughter also mentioned that two people frequently visited the house.

Confession and Disposal of the Body

During questioning, Ruby and Gaurav admitted they were in a physical relationship and that Rahul caught them on the night of November 18. Enraged, they struck him repeatedly on the head with an iron rod and a nail-fitted hammer.

The next day, they used a grinder to cut the body into two pieces. One part was dumped in the Ganga river near Rajghat, while the other was thrown into a drain near an Eidgah, police said.

Sambhal SP Keshav Vishnoi confirmed that both accused have been arrested and the weapons used in the murder have been recovered. “Further action is being taken after sending the accused to jail,” he said.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Sambhal News CRime News Meerut Murder News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With 'Rift' Jibe
World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget