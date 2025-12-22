Hundreds of Indian professionals working in the United States on H-1B visas are facing unexpected uncertainty after travelling home this month to renew their work permits, only to find their visa appointments abruptly postponed by US consular offices. The situation has left many stranded in India, unable to return to their jobs.

The Washington Post, citing three immigration lawyers, reported that interviews for Indian H-1B holders were cancelled between December 15 and 26, a period that overlapped with the US holiday season. Emails reviewed by the newspaper show the US State Department informed applicants that their interviews were being delayed following the rollout of a new social media vetting policy introduced under the Trump administration.

New Vetting Rules Trigger Sudden Delays

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in India announced an expansion of online presence reviews to cover all H-1B speciality occupation workers and their H-4 dependents. Previously, such checks were largely limited to student and exchange visitor visas, including F, M, and J categories.

In a statement, a US Embassy spokesperson said the Department of State had already been conducting online vetting for certain visa types and began extending this process to H-1B and H-4 applicants from December 15. The move, officials said, was aimed at ensuring applicants do not pose a threat to US national security or public safety.

Lawyers Warn of Growing Backlog and Uncertainty

Immigration attorneys say the sudden change has created widespread disruption. Emily Neumann, a partner at Houston-based Reddy Neumann Brown PC, said at least 100 of her clients are currently stuck in India. Veena Vijay Ananth, an immigration lawyer based in India, and Charles Kuck, who practices in Atlanta, said they are each handling around a dozen similar cases.

“This is the biggest mess we have seen. I’m not sure there is a plan,” Ananth said.

One affected worker, who lives in the Detroit suburbs, reportedly travelled to India for a wedding and had consular appointments scheduled for December 17 and 23. Both appointments have since lapsed, leaving him uncertain about when he can return. Experts say prolonged delays could strain relationships between employers and workers, particularly if companies are unwilling or unable to wait indefinitely.

Responding to the concerns, a State Department spokesperson said embassies and consulates worldwide are now prioritising thorough vetting over faster processing. “While in the past the emphasis may have been on reducing wait times, our focus is now on carefully reviewing each case,” the spokesperson said.

According to an April 2025 report by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Indian nationals account for 71% of H-1B visa holders, underscoring the scale of the disruption.

Tech Giants Advise Employees Against Travel

The uncertainty has also prompted warnings from major US technology companies. Google and Apple have reportedly advised some employees not to travel abroad, citing “significant” delays in visa re-entry processing at US embassies and consulates, according to Business Insider.

In an internal email, Google’s external counsel, BAL Immigration Law, cautioned staff against international travel, warning that unusually long appointment backlogs could result in extended stays outside the United States, in some cases stretching up to 12 months.