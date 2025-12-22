Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer

A leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) was shot by miscreants in Khulna today as tensions continue to simmer in Bangladesh.

The injured, Motaleb Shikder, is the chief of the Khulna division and central organiser of Shramik Shakti. He was shot in public in the city’s Sonadanga area around 11:45 AM on Monday, The Daily Star reported.

According to the report, the miscreants opened fire, aiming at his head, after which he was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition, Sonadanga Model Police Station investigation officer Animesh Mondol said.

The bullet entered through one side of his ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side. He was rescued by locals. Police were later deployed to the scene.

Further details will be shared following investigation.