Home

'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe

Akhilesh Yadav responded, claiming Yogi's remarks revealed internal BJP divisions.

By : Vivek Rai | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
On the second day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s winter session on Monday (December 22), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the opposition over the codeine cough syrup issue. Without naming the Samajwadi Party directly, the chief minister took repeated digs at it while responding to questions raised in the House.

CM Yogi went as far as saying that there are “two models” in the country. Referring to photographs being circulated, he remarked that one model sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. He alleged that whenever a controversy arises, such leaders immediately leave the country, adding that the same, according to him, may soon happen with the opposition’s “babua,” who could once again travel to England while others continue raising slogans in the House.

‘Questions Must Be Raised With Preparation’

During Question Hour, CM Yogi said members should come to the House fully prepared and maintain its dignity. He said he was compelled to intervene because the Leader of the Opposition raised the issue as soon as proceedings began. He added that he could understand the compulsion behind raising the matter, remarking that “a guilty conscience shows itself.”

No Deaths in UP, NDPS Act Action to Continue

The chief minister stated that there have been no deaths in Uttar Pradesh due to codeine cough syrup. He said action in the case would be taken under the NDPS Act and noted that the Uttar Pradesh government has already won related cases in court.

CM Yogi further said that the state’s largest wholesaler, first caught by the STF, had been granted a licence in 2016 during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure. He clarified that codeine cough syrup is not manufactured in Uttar Pradesh but in Madhya Pradesh and other states, and that reported deaths occurred outside UP. According to him, the syrups linked to deaths were manufactured in Tamil Nadu, and the STF is continuing its investigation.

‘No Criminal Will Be Spared,’ Says CM Yogi

CM Yogi warned that no offender would escape action in the case and said bulldozer action would also be taken against mafia elements, adding that no protests should follow later. He accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods on the issue, remarking that at a certain age, people should speak the truth, but claimed the Samajwadi Party was making its leaders say otherwise.

‘This Is About Illegal Diversion, Not Medication’

The chief minister stressed that the issue was not about medication but about illegal diversion. He said wholesalers diverted the cough syrup to states and countries where prohibition is in place, leading to its misuse by addicts, despite the fact that such medicines should only be consumed under medical supervision, especially by children.

He added that while cough syrup is commonly used for treatment, it must be taken only on medical advice. Criticising the opposition, CM Yogi remarked that their lack of understanding led them to create unnecessary noise in the House.

79 Cases Registered So Far

CM Yogi informed the Assembly that the government has registered 79 cases in the codeine matter, naming 225 accused so far. Of these, 78 have been arrested, and raids have been conducted on 134 firms.

He alleged that as the investigation deepens, individuals linked to the Samajwadi Party continue to surface, claiming that illegal transactions were routed through the account of a leader associated with the party’s Lohia Vahini. The STF is investigating the case, and the state government has won its plea in the High Court to proceed under the NDPS Act. CM Yogi reiterated that bulldozer action would be taken when the time comes.

Akhilesh Hits Back

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing his remarks in the Assembly as an open admission of internal divisions within the BJP.

According to Yadav, the reference made by CM Yogi clearly pointed to an ongoing struggle for influence between Delhi and Lucknow within the BJP. He argued that the comment exposed cracks within the ruling party rather than weakening the opposition, as claimed by the chief minister.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
