Nora Fatehi Stuns In Rahul Mishra's Plaided Pink Corsetted Gown At AFEW Dubai Debut

Nora Fatehi Stuns In Rahul Mishra’s Plaided Pink Corsetted Gown At AFEW Dubai Debut

Global sensation Nora Fatehi brought her signature charm and elegance to Dubai, turning heads at the debut of Rahul Mishra’s AFEW Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection, titled Fresh.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 09:30 PM (IST)
Global sensation Nora Fatehi brought her signature charm and elegance to Dubai, turning heads at the debut of Rahul Mishra's AFEW Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection, titled Fresh.

Nora Fatehi Steals the Show at Rahul Mishra’s UAE Debut with Ethereal Couture Look

1/8
Global sensation Nora Fatehi brought her signature charm and elegance to Dubai, turning heads at the debut of Rahul Mishra’s AFEW Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection, titled Fresh.
Global sensation Nora Fatehi brought her signature charm and elegance to Dubai, turning heads at the debut of Rahul Mishra’s AFEW Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection, titled Fresh.
2/8
Known for dressing Hollywood icons like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Cardi B, Mishra's UAE showcase highlighted his ability to fuse traditional Indian textiles with contemporary couture—and Nora proved to be the perfect muse for this vision.
Known for dressing Hollywood icons like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Cardi B, Mishra’s UAE showcase highlighted his ability to fuse traditional Indian textiles with contemporary couture—and Nora proved to be the perfect muse for this vision.
3/8
Nora Fatehi dazzled in a plaided pink corsetted gown from Mishra's Fresh collection, paired with a checkered jacket that added a playful yet structured edge to the look.
Nora Fatehi dazzled in a plaided pink corsetted gown from Mishra’s Fresh collection, paired with a checkered jacket that added a playful yet structured edge to the look.
4/8
Inspired by the humble Madras check and elevated with delicate dragonfly motifs and intricate embroidery, the ensemble celebrated heritage craftsmanship while embracing modern silhouettes.
Inspired by the humble Madras check and elevated with delicate dragonfly motifs and intricate embroidery, the ensemble celebrated heritage craftsmanship while embracing modern silhouettes.
5/8
Her commanding presence and ethereal aura perfectly embodied the designer's vision of strength, elegance, and whimsical femininity.
Her commanding presence and ethereal aura perfectly embodied the designer’s vision of strength, elegance, and whimsical femininity.
6/8
Rahul Mishra continues to carve a space for Indian couture on the global stage. His debut in the UAE not only showcased his refined artistry but also emphasized his signature ability to reimagine traditional textiles through a contemporary lens.
Rahul Mishra continues to carve a space for Indian couture on the global stage. His debut in the UAE not only showcased his refined artistry but also emphasized his signature ability to reimagine traditional textiles through a contemporary lens.
7/8
Over the years, Nora has transcended her identity as an actor and performer to become a global cultural icon, influencing fashion, music, and cinema.
Over the years, Nora has transcended her identity as an actor and performer to become a global cultural icon, influencing fashion, music, and cinema.
8/8
Simultaneously, she continues to lead the cast of Kanchana 4 while gearing up for a diverse lineup of projects across multiple industries. (All Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram.)
Simultaneously, she continues to lead the cast of Kanchana 4 while gearing up for a diverse lineup of projects across multiple industries. (All Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram.)
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 09:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nora Fatehi Rahul Mishra

Photo Gallery

