Explorer
Mulk Turns 7: Anubhav Sinha Remembers Rishi Kapoor’s Final Words And Last Hug
Director Anubhav Sinha marked the 7th anniversary of his critically acclaimed film Mulk by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram.
He expressed sadness that the film’s message about communal harmony is still relevant today.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :Rishi Kapoor Anubhav Sinha
Entertainment
8 Photos
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Veer Pahariya Giving Major Green Flag Energy On Dinner Date With Tara Sutaria, See Pics
Entertainment
12 Photos
Mrunal Thakur’s Western Looks Are Bold, Blingy & Effortlessly Chic. See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
Gangs Of Wasseypur To Haddi: 7 Iconic Roles That Cemented Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Legacy
Entertainment
9 Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Candid Pics After Dinner Date With Raj Nidimoru, Fuels Dating Rumours
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Cities
11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP
Entertainment
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Advertisement