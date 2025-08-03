Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentMulk Turns 7: Anubhav Sinha Remembers Rishi Kapoor’s Final Words And Last Hug

Mulk Turns 7: Anubhav Sinha Remembers Rishi Kapoor’s Final Words And Last Hug

Director Anubhav Sinha marked the 7th anniversary of his critically acclaimed film Mulk by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Director Anubhav Sinha marked the 7th anniversary of his critically acclaimed film Mulk by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram.

He expressed sadness that the film’s message about communal harmony is still relevant today.

1/8
Sinha wrote that Mulk “should have been irrelevant” by now, highlighting ongoing societal issues.
Sinha wrote that Mulk “should have been irrelevant” by now, highlighting ongoing societal issues.
2/8
He recalled his last meeting with actor Rishi Kapoor (Chintu ji) at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party.
He recalled his last meeting with actor Rishi Kapoor (Chintu ji) at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party.
3/8
Kapoor humorously asked for a cameo in Sinha’s next project, showing his warmth and camaraderie.
Kapoor humorously asked for a cameo in Sinha’s next project, showing his warmth and camaraderie.
4/8
The director revealed that although they didn’t know each other long, Kapoor’s passing felt like a deep personal loss.
The director revealed that although they didn’t know each other long, Kapoor’s passing felt like a deep personal loss.
5/8
Sinha said this sense of loss deepens every year, showing the emotional connection he had with the late actor.
Sinha said this sense of loss deepens every year, showing the emotional connection he had with the late actor.
6/8
In another post, Sinha shared a historical reflection on popcorn’s journey from tribal food to cinema staple.
In another post, Sinha shared a historical reflection on popcorn’s journey from tribal food to cinema staple.
7/8
He explained how popcorn gained popularity during the Great Depression and World War II due to a sugar shortage.
He explained how popcorn gained popularity during the Great Depression and World War II due to a sugar shortage.
8/8
Sinha noted that snacks like popcorn, cold drinks, and even biryani now earn as much as films in Indian cinema halls. (All Images: Instagram/anubhavsinhaa)
Sinha noted that snacks like popcorn, cold drinks, and even biryani now earn as much as films in Indian cinema halls. (All Images: Instagram/anubhavsinhaa)
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishi Kapoor Anubhav Sinha

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Cities
11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP
11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP
Entertainment
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget