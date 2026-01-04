'Have Fond Memories Of Shiv Sena Bhavan': Raj Thackeray's Emotional Return After 20 Years

Raj Returns Amid Political Alliance

It will take days to narrate those memories," and recounted an incident from 1977 when stones were thrown during a Janata Party procession in 1997, adding that Shiv Sainiks had responded by throwing tube lights from above. Raj’s return comes at a politically significant time. Nearly two decades after leaving undivided Shiv Sena following differences with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, the two leaders announced a pre-poll alliance in December for the upcoming civic elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have aligned for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls scheduled for January 15, along with elections to 28 other civic bodies.

In Mumbai, the alliance also includes Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The move marks a rare political reunion ahead of the high-stakes civic contest.