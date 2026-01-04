Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Have Fond Memories Of Shiv Sena Bhavan': Raj Thackeray's Emotional Return After 20 Years

MNS chief Raj Thackeray visited Shiv Sena Bhavan after nearly two decades, calling it 'emotionally overwhelming'.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday made an emotional return to Shiv Sena Bhavan, nearly 20 years after he left the party to form the MNS. "I feel like I have come out of jail after 20 years because everyone is asking me the same question -- how do you feel after coming here after 20 years," Raj Thackeray told reporters at the party headquarters. Recalling decades of memories tied to the building, he added, "I have very fond memories of Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Raj Returns Amid Political Alliance

It will take days to narrate those memories," and recounted an incident from 1977 when stones were thrown during a Janata Party procession in 1997, adding that Shiv Sainiks had responded by throwing tube lights from above. Raj’s return comes at a politically significant time. Nearly two decades after leaving undivided Shiv Sena following differences with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, the two leaders announced a pre-poll alliance in December for the upcoming civic elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have aligned for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls scheduled for January 15, along with elections to 28 other civic bodies.
 
In Mumbai, the alliance also includes Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The move marks a rare political reunion ahead of the high-stakes civic contest.

BMC Polls Heighten Political Stakes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election is particularly crucial for Uddhav Thackeray, who seeks to regain control of the 227-member civic body, which the undivided Shiv Sena ruled from 1997 until 2022. Elections to 29 civic bodies will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for the following day. So far, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has secured 68 seats unopposed across these civic bodies, intensifying political stakes as campaigning ramps up.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Raj Thackeray return to Shiv Sena Bhavan after 20 years?

Raj Thackeray made an emotional return to Shiv Sena Bhavan after 20 years, feeling like he had come out of jail. He has fond memories tied to the building from his earlier days.

What is the political significance of Raj Thackeray's return to Shiv Sena Bhavan?

Raj Thackeray's return is significant as he has formed a pre-poll alliance with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray for the upcoming civic elections. They previously split from the undivided Shiv Sena.

Which elections are the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS aligning for?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have aligned for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls and elections to 28 other civic bodies. The NCP is also part of the alliance in Mumbai.

How long did the undivided Shiv Sena rule the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)?

The undivided Shiv Sena ruled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from 1997 until 2022. Uddhav Thackeray is seeking to regain control of this civic body.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
MNS Raj Thackeray SHiv Sena
