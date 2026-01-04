Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'WhatsApp Orders, No Planning': Mamata Flags 'Serious Flaws' In Electoral Roll Revision

‘WhatsApp Orders, No Planning’: Mamata Flags ‘Serious Flaws’ In Electoral Roll Revision

Mamata Banerjee flags “serious flaws” in electoral roll revision, warns EC to halt exercise or risk voter disenfranchisement.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has flagged alleged irregularities, procedural violations and administrative lapses in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately rectify the issues or halt the exercise altogether. In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee alleged that the revision process was being carried out in “undue haste” without adequate groundwork, resulting in faulty IT systems, inconsistent instructions and insufficient training of officials.

WhatsApp Orders, No Planning

The Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that critical instructions were being issued almost daily, often through informal channels such as WhatsApp and text messages, without proper written notifications or statutory orders, a requirement for an exercise of such constitutional significance. “There has been no proper or uniform training of officials entrusted with this sensitive constitutional responsibility.

EC Silent As TMC Escalates

Instructions issued are inconsistent, often contradictory, and reflect a complete lack of planning,” Banerjee wrote. She further warned that allowing the process to continue in its present form could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of eligible voters and cause irreparable damage to the democratic process. The chief minister said she had raised similar concerns in earlier letters sent in November and December, describing the exercise as “unplanned, ill-prepared and ad hoc.”

The Election Commission had not responded to the letter till 6:45 pm on Sunday. The ongoing SIR is being conducted in 12 states and Union Territories, following a similar exercise in Bihar last year, and has been a point of contention between the Trinamool Congress government and the poll body.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main concerns raised by Mamata Banerjee regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls?

Mamata Banerjee has alleged irregularities, procedural violations, administrative lapses, undue haste, faulty IT systems, and inconsistent instructions during the revision process.

How were critical instructions being communicated during the electoral roll revision?

Critical instructions were often issued daily through informal channels like WhatsApp and text messages, lacking proper written notifications or statutory orders.

What is the potential risk highlighted by the Chief Minister if the revision process continues as is?

The Chief Minister warned that the current process could lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of eligible voters and cause irreparable damage to the democratic process.

Has Mamata Banerjee raised these concerns before?

Yes, she has raised similar concerns in earlier letters sent in November and December, describing the exercise as unplanned, ill-prepared, and ad hoc.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal .TMC
