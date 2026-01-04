Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maduro’s Exit Opens Venezuela Oil Stakes: What’s Next For Global Markets?

Trump says US oil firms will enter Venezuela after Maduro’s capture; analysts see limited global oil impact.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump discussed the future of Venezuela’s oil industry a day after US special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a pre-dawn raid on their Caracas residence. While the operation was officially aimed at targeting narco-terrorism, Trump highlighted the role of US oil companies in Venezuela. “We are going to have very large US oil companies going to Venezuela, spending billions of dollars, fixing the badly broken oil infrastructure and start making money for the country,” Trump said during a press briefing.

Venezuela’s Oil Constraints

He added that the US would sell Venezuelan oil to other countries in “much larger doses” than Venezuela could previously produce due to its failing infrastructure.

Venezuela holds 18 percent of the world’s known oil reserves, the largest globally but has been able to extract only about 1 percent due to heavy oil deposits, limited refining capacity, and a longstanding US embargo. Analysts say these factors mean the recent US operation will likely have little impact on the global oil market.

Heavy oil requires advanced refining facilities, which Venezuela lacked. The US embargo further restricted production, and it is unclear whether it will be lifted as US companies begin operations.

Maduro’s Ouster And Political Fallout

The raid ended 12 years of Maduro’s rule. He was flown to New York with his wife to face charges of drug trafficking and weapons possession. Trump followed the operation live from his Mar-a-Lago estate, describing it as “like I was watching a television show.”

Venezuela’s opposition leader, Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado, called the events the country’s “hour of freedom” and urged that the opposition candidate in the 2024 election assume the presidency immediately. Trump, however, downplayed expectations for Machado herself, claiming she lacked support and respect in Venezuela.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the stated reason for the US special forces raid in Venezuela?

The operation was officially aimed at targeting narco-terrorism. However, President Trump also discussed the future of Venezuela's oil industry.

What is the US plan for Venezuela's oil industry?

US oil companies are expected to invest billions to fix broken infrastructure and increase oil production. The US plans to sell larger quantities of Venezuelan oil to other countries.

Why has Venezuela's oil extraction been limited despite having large reserves?

Venezuela faces constraints due to heavy oil deposits, limited refining capacity, and a longstanding US embargo. These factors have prevented them from extracting more than about 1 percent of their known reserves.

What was the immediate political outcome of the US operation?

The raid ended Nicolas Maduro's 12-year rule. He and his wife were flown to New York to face drug trafficking and weapons possession charges.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
