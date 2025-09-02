Meet Sahher Bambba: The Rising Star All Set To Rule Screens With Aryan Khan’s Debut Show

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sahher Bambba, the rising star who hails from Shimla, is celebrating her birthday today, and she’s all set to grab the spotlight with Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated debut show The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Sahher Bambba, the rising star who hails from Shimla, is celebrating her birthday today.

Sahher Bambba, the rising star who hails from Shimla, is celebrating her birthday today, and she’s all set to grab the spotlight with Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated debut show The Ba**ds of Bollywood.
With her charming screen presence and versatility, Sahher is steadily carving a niche for herself in the industry. But who is Sahher Bambba, the girl everyone’s talking about? Here are 7 lesser-known facts about the young talent.
A true Pahadi girl – Sahher was born and brought up in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and often speaks fondly of her roots.
Animal lover at heart – Her Instagram is filled with adorable pictures and videos featuring her furry friends.
Early recognition – She won the prestigious Bombay Times Fresh Face Award in 2016, a platform that has launched several young stars.
Bollywood debut – Sahher entered the film industry in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, where she starred opposite Karan Deol, Sunny Deol’s son.
OTT presence – She made a mark in the digital space with The Empire, sharing screen space with big names like Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, and Aditya Seal.
Pageant glory – She was crowned Femina Miss India Jammu and Kashmir 2016, a turning point that paved her way into modelling and acting.
A trained Kathak dancer – Her classical dance training enhances her elegance and screen charisma. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
