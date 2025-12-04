Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTMC Leader Humayun Kabir Suspended Over Babri Masjid Remark Says He’ll Quit Tomorrow

TMC Leader Humayun Kabir Suspended Over Babri Masjid Remark Says He’ll Quit Tomorrow

Issuing a warning, Kabir said, “I will contest 135 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. I will fight against BJP as well as Trinamool. If Trinamool has the courage, let it confront me.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Murshidabad: The Trinamool Congress has suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir for “anti-party activities”. The announcement was made by Firhad Hakim at a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan. Responding in an exclusive interview with ABP Ananda, Kabir dismissed Hakim’s remarks and launched a series of sharp statements following his suspension.

Kabir Cites Ayodhya Verdict, Questions Delay in Babri Masjid Construction

Kabir asserted that he is “not working for anyone” and referred to the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict on Ayodhya. He said the ruling “clearly stated that Ram was born where the Babri Mosque stood” and allotted that land for the Ram temple. He added, “In the second paragraph of the verdict, it is clearly stated that… 5 acres of land should be given for the Babri Masjid. The Uttar Pradesh Government has also given that land. But why has the Babri Masjid not been built there yet? None of the Muslims of India know the answer.”

He also claimed, “My life will go away… someone will cut off my head… if I am arrested, they will do it.”

‘I Am Leaving the Party Tomorrow’: Kabir Announces New Outfit

Kabir stated, “I am leaving the party tomorrow, I will announce a new party on the 22nd. I have been called and insulted, there is a conspiracy against me.” He is expected to resign as MLA tomorrow or next Monday.

Vows to Contest 135 Seats, Take on BJP and TMC

Issuing a warning, Kabir said, “I will contest 135 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. I will fight against BJP as well as Trinamool. If Trinamool has the courage, let it confront me.”

He further alleged, “The Governor’s alliance with Bobby Hakim, who is talking so much, is now clear.”

Denies Joining BJP; Says New Party Will Oppose Communalism

Kabir insisted he would “not answer what anyone says” and rejected any move to join the BJP, saying, “Trinamool has deprived me of doing so.”

He reiterated that he will form his own party and contest against both the BJP and Trinamool. “Who will I fight with, how will I fight, time will tell,” he said.

Kabir plans to announce his new party at Textile More on 22 December, stating it will be “against injustice, against extortionists, against communalism.”

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Humayun Kabir WEst Bengal .TMC Humayun Kabir Suspended
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit
India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget