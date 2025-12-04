TMC Leader Humayun Kabir Suspended Over Babri Masjid Remark Says He’ll Quit Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Murshidabad: The Trinamool Congress has suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir for “anti-party activities”. The announcement was made by Firhad Hakim at a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan. Responding in an exclusive interview with ABP Ananda, Kabir dismissed Hakim’s remarks and launched a series of sharp statements following his suspension.

Kabir Cites Ayodhya Verdict, Questions Delay in Babri Masjid Construction

Kabir asserted that he is “not working for anyone” and referred to the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict on Ayodhya. He said the ruling “clearly stated that Ram was born where the Babri Mosque stood” and allotted that land for the Ram temple. He added, “In the second paragraph of the verdict, it is clearly stated that… 5 acres of land should be given for the Babri Masjid. The Uttar Pradesh Government has also given that land. But why has the Babri Masjid not been built there yet? None of the Muslims of India know the answer.”

He also claimed, “My life will go away… someone will cut off my head… if I am arrested, they will do it.”

‘I Am Leaving the Party Tomorrow’: Kabir Announces New Outfit

Kabir stated, “I am leaving the party tomorrow, I will announce a new party on the 22nd. I have been called and insulted, there is a conspiracy against me.” He is expected to resign as MLA tomorrow or next Monday.

Vows to Contest 135 Seats, Take on BJP and TMC

Issuing a warning, Kabir said, “I will contest 135 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. I will fight against BJP as well as Trinamool. If Trinamool has the courage, let it confront me.”

He further alleged, “The Governor’s alliance with Bobby Hakim, who is talking so much, is now clear.”

Denies Joining BJP; Says New Party Will Oppose Communalism

Kabir insisted he would “not answer what anyone says” and rejected any move to join the BJP, saying, “Trinamool has deprived me of doing so.”

He reiterated that he will form his own party and contest against both the BJP and Trinamool. “Who will I fight with, how will I fight, time will tell,” he said.

Kabir plans to announce his new party at Textile More on 22 December, stating it will be “against injustice, against extortionists, against communalism.”