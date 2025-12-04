Modi-Putin's 25-Year Bond: Rare Photos Reveal The Foundation Of India-Russia Ties

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsModi-Putin's 25-Year Bond: Rare Photos Reveal The Foundation Of India-Russia Ties

These 2001 photographs capture both leaders participating in official engagements, offering a rare look at how their diplomatic connection began long before Modi assumed PM's office.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a longstanding relationship that spans nearly 25 years, reflecting a partnership rooted in strategic cooperation, diplomatic continuity and personal rapport. Their association dates back to 2001, when Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, accompanied Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his official visit to Moscow. Photographs from that trip have resurfaced, offering a glimpse of an early chapter in the Modi-Putin dynamic that would later evolve into a significant pillar of India-Russia relations. 


A Relationship Shaped Over Decades

The ties between PM Modi and President Putin have consistently been marked by mutual respect and a shared understanding of geopolitical priorities. Their first documented interaction in 2001, during PM Vajpayee’s Moscow visit, is now being widely revisited as a key moment that set the tone for the decades ahead. At that time, Modi was still at the beginning of his national political trajectory, yet his presence at such a significant diplomatic event underscored his early exposure to India’s strategic partnerships.

These 2001 photographs capture both leaders participating in official engagements, offering a rare look at how their diplomatic connection began long before Modi assumed PM's office. Over the years, this relationship has matured through repeated bilateral meetings, strategic dialogues and collaborative agreements across defence, energy and space sectors.

A Trusted Partnership

India-Russia relations have historically remained stable despite global shifts, and much of this continuity is attributed to the rapport between the two leaders. PM Modi and President Putin have often emphasised the value of a trusted partnership, reaffirming commitments to long-term cooperation. 

As India navigates evolving international alignments, the Modi-Putin equation remains a crucial anchor in its foreign policy framework.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Relationship Modi Putin 25 Years Relations India Russia Strategic Partnership India Russia Diplomatic Ties Modi Putin Bond History Russia India Foreign Policy
