Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India on December 4 has revived global curiosity about the extraordinary security and secrecy that accompany his overseas trips. Unlike most world leaders, Putin’s travel blueprint is designed around maximum concealment, exhaustive screening and a multilayered protection grid that rarely becomes visible to the public.

At the centre of this elaborate architecture is the Federal Protective Service (FSO), one of Russia’s most confidential security agencies. The uniformed guards seen walking beside the president represent only a small part of this massive system. His personal security team—the Presidential Security Service (SBP)—is composed of highly vetted officers who undergo intensive psychological, physical, and loyalty evaluations. Recruits must be under 35, exceptionally fit, taller than 180 cm, combat-trained, and fluent in foreign languages before they qualify for the president’s inner ring of protection, as reported by NDTV.

A Custom Convoy Built To Survive Grenades and Missiles

Putin rarely travels without his fortified Aurus Senat limousine. Designed to withstand grenades and attacks, the vehicle is equipped with emergency oxygen supplies, fire-suppression mechanisms, and secure communication suites.

His primary aircraft, the heavily modified Il-96-300PU—often called the Flying Kremlin—is protected by cutting-edge electronic warfare systems. These include radar-jamming equipment, missile-deflection technology, infrared decoys, and reinforced armour. Inside, the aircraft functions as a luxury command centre, complete with an office, conference rooms, a gym, a medical bay, and capabilities to authorise nuclear strikes if required.

Diversion Tactics and Tight-Lipped Itineraries

To prevent tracking of his movements, Putin’s overseas journeys often involve decoy aircraft taking off simultaneously from different airfields such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, as per First Post. The tactic creates confusion about which plane he is actually aboard, complicating any attempt to monitor or target his route.

Controlled Diet, Strict Hygiene, and a Portable Toilet

Every aspect of Putin’s diet is tightly managed. Chefs preparing his meals must adhere to strict hygiene protocols—from wearing gloves and changing uniforms multiple times to undergoing hand inspections. Ingredients are screened, and food is pre-tasted by bodyguards. His diet avoids fast food, includes limited meat at dinner, and features favourites like eggplant appetisers and herbal teas.

In one of the more unusual precautions, former BBC journalist Farida Rustamova has revealed that Putin travels with his own portable toilet to ensure no biological material is left behind—a practice reportedly in place since 1999.