Swaraj Kaushal, Former Mizoram Governor & Husband Of Sushma Swaraj, Dies At 73

Senior advocate and former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal has passed away at the age of 73. Kaushal, the husband of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and father of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, died on Thursday, December 4. Bansuri Swaraj confirmed his demise through an announcement on its official X handle. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes, with several leaders expressing profound grief. Known for his distinguished legal career and years of public service, his contributions remain widely recognised.

पापा स्वराज कौशल जी, आपका स्नेह, आपका अनुशासन, आपकी सरलता, आपका राष्ट्रप्रेम और आपका अपार धैर्य मेरे जीवन की वह रोशनी हैं जो कभी मंद नहीं होगी।

आपका जाना हृदय की सबसे गहरी पीड़ा बनकर उतरा है, पर मन यही विश्वास थामे हुए है कि आप अब माँ के साथ पुनः मिल चुके हैं, ईश्वर के सान्निध्य… pic.twitter.com/imqpUb2DMS — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) December 4, 2025

Tributes Pour In

Delhi BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay expressed his condolences, stating, “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Former Governor of Mizoram & Senior Advocate Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji. Husband of Late Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji and father of Hon’ble MP Ms. Bansuri Swaraj. He served the nation with integrity, wisdom and unmatched dedication. My heartfelt condolences to Bansuri ji and the entire family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

The Delhi BJP also confirmed that his last rites will be performed today at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

A Distinguished Public Service Career

Swaraj Kaushal was regarded as one of India’s most respected lawyers and a leading senior advocate in the Supreme Court. Born on July 12, 1952, he studied at Delhi University and Punjab University before beginning his legal practice.

He served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha for six years and later became the Governor of Mizoram, making history as the youngest person to ever hold the post.

Personal Life

He married Sushma Swaraj in 1975, and together they were considered one of India’s most admired public life partnerships.